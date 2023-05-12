POYNETTE — The Poynette softball team has been more than battle-tested this season with one of the state’s toughest Division 3 schedules.

Rarely, however, have the Pumas, ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association rankings, trailed or lost.

Both happened Friday afternoon against Lake Mills as the L-Cats topped Poynette 6-4, handing the Pumas just their second loss of the season in a Capitol North Conference game at the Diamond of Champions. Belle Topel went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead Lake Mills as the teams split their regular-season meetings for the third straight season.

Despite seeing its 12-game winning streak and chance at an unbeaten outright conference title come to a close, Poynette coach Matt Ramberg remained in good spirits.

“This is okay,” he said. “I told them ‘Keep your heads up. We’ve had a great year and we dealt with some adversity today,’ and they’re a good team.”

That feeling of content was due to the fact the Pumas (20-2, 9-1 Capitol North) were put in a position they have rarely been in this season after the L-Cats pounced early.

Lake Mills (13-4, 7-3) got to Poynette ace pitcher Holly Lowenberg early with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning on a two-out, two-run single by Ava Kleinfeldt. Two innings later, Belle Topel launched a solo home run over the wall in left center field off the right-hander for a 3-0 lead.

“We came into the dugout and I told the girls ‘Now we’re going to see how we play from behind,’” Ramberg said.

The reigning Division 3 state champions proved they're capable of holding their ground.

The bottom of the Pumas order came through in the bottom of the third as No. 8 hitter Maggie Steinhorst was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Nine hole hitter Grace Gavinski then skewered a shot into right field, past a diving Natalie Gruhlke, for a two-run inside-the-park home run.

Kassidy McCaffery later plated Brooke Steinhorst with an RBI groundout to even things at 3.

That was as close as the Pumas got, however, as the L-Cats immediately answered. Lily Doerr restored the Lake Mills lead in the top of the fourth with a two-out RBI double before the L-Cats tacked on two more insurance runs in the top of the sixth on back-to-back RBI hits by Topel and Taylor Wollin to stretch the lead to 6-3.

“We talked about that in the dugout that ‘Hey, it’s going to take more than this,’ so we got after it right away with the bats,” Lake Mills coach Jim Clift said.

Poynette pulled a run back in the home half of the sixth inning on a Morgan Gunderson RBI double, but the Pumas squandered a chance at more. Laken Wagner was cut down on the relay throw trying to advance to third on Gunderson’s hit, and the latter was later caught trying to steal third.

Ramberg admitted he was less than happy with the pair of close calls at third base but was pleased with his group’s response to the rare bit of adversity, despite it not paying off with another victory.

“We went up there and we didn’t tighten up; we had a lot of hits and we left some runners on base, but it was really good to see because moving forward it’s not getting any easier,” he said.

Wollin went 3-for-4 while Haydenn Sellnow and Aubrey Lepak each had a pair of hits for the L-Cats, who piled up a baker’s dozen against Lowenberg. Clift said the group spent all week preparing for the righty’s elite speed and “felt like we were ready for it.”

“The girls were aggressive,” he added. “They wanted it and had good discipline at the plate.”

Lowenberg led the Pumas with a pair of hits and fanned seven with three walks and six earned runs in the complete-game loss. For Ramberg, the outcome isn’t nearly as important as what the game can provide looking ahead, starting with Saturday’s nonconference game against Denmark (14-5), ranked No. 9 in the WFSCA Division 2 rankings.

“End of the year like this, playing good teams is good for us going into the playoffs. Sure, we took it on the chin a little bit tonight, but we’re going to get up in the morning, get on the bus and play a highly ranked Division 2 team,” he said. “Like coach Mackey said, we saw some things tonight in a game like this that we know we need to work on in practice and that’s what we’ll do.”

