Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Elizabeth Miller of Portage.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Elizabeth Miller, sr., Portage
Sports: Softball and tennis
Achievements of the athlete in that sport: I love the opportunity to help with a team leadership role.
Favorite athletic memory: Being able to play under the lights on our home field and getting the win with my teammates.
People are also reading…
Favorite class: Social studies with our teacher Ms. Sarah Pulliam. I love to learn about history and how people have lived and challenged the norms of society over time.
Favorite place to compete on the road: Waunakee.
Quotable: “Elizabeth Miller’s love of the game of softball is unmatched by any player I have coached,” Portage softball coach Connie Wampler said. “She goes above and beyond to be a great representative of Portage softball. In the summer, she helps coach our youth teams and helps at youth open gyms. All of the extra practice time she has also put in has really shown in her play this year.”
Meet the Portage-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.