WAUPUN — For a sophomore, pressure situations don’t seem to bother Waupun’s Kailie Westphal.

With two outs and runners on the corners in the bottom of the ninth, the lead-off hitter for second-seeded Waupun hit a game-winning double to deep center that hit the fence, allowing a run to score from third for a 5-4 victory over Kettle Moraine Lutheran in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.

“My dad’s always told me these are the innings you play for. I just had confidence going in.”

“It’s the biggest hit of her career,” Waupun interim coach Josh Navis said. “It’s a big hit for our program. She’s come up all year long like that.”

Westphal went 2-for-4 for the Warriors (20-5). She had two of Waupun’s five hits.

The Warriors were hitless through four innings but had a 2-1 lead. Both Westphal and junior Kylie Pluim scored on wild pitches from third base in the first inning.

“We just get ourselves really nervous and it shows in the game,” senior Lexi Lehman said. “We like to keep people interested in this game, obviously. We can pull it out in the end and that’s all that matters.”

Lehman had an RBI single to right to raise the lead to 3-1 in the fifth.

Lehman played lights out for Waupun on defense. She fielded six ground outs to third base and caught two line drives. She also caught one pop-up.

“She’s had shots like that all year long,” Navis said. “She’s only had three errors. At third base, it’s crazy. … She knows that position. That’s her home. She comes through there and she shows it game in and game out.”

Defense seemed to crumble for Waupun in the sixth inning. The Warriors committed two errors and gave up two hits to the Chargers (10-14). One of the hits was a two-run single to right by sophomore Kayla Knaak to tie the game at 3.

KML sophomore Hailey Hess had an RBI sacrifice fly to shallow right, giving the Chargers a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning.

Waupun responded in the bottom half of the seventh. With the bases loaded, freshman Addison Braun was hit by pitch to tie the game at 4 and force extra innings.

“Take a walk, take a hit, take a hit by pitch,” Lehman said. “Get on, we need the run. We need a runner and we need the batter to hit.”

That’s where Westphal got her double to seal the victory for Waupun, which moves onto Thursday’s sectional final against second-seeded Freedom at Rock Ledge Park in Seymour.

“It was nine innings,” Navis said. “They wanted to play a real game of baseball, I guess.”

