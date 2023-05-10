Like any parent, Jim Jansen tried to be as involved with every sport his kids played.

Whether it was coaching or rooting from the sidelines, Jansen dove headfirst into everything his kids had a passion for.

It was a love for the diamond that persisted the most as Jansen became a pillar in the Beaver Dam softball community. That mainstay unfortunately left last month when Jansen passed away in a motorcycle accident on April 14.

“He gave 100% effort to the things he most cared about: family, coaching, volunteering, and his career,” said Jim’s wife, Kari Jansen. “He was a mentor and role model to countless people.”

The sudden passing has left a massive void in the Beaver Dam softball community, but one that will be remembered for a long time. That was evident by the turnout at Wednesday’s Badger East Conference game between Beaver Dam and Monona Grove as the Golden Beavers honored Jansen and the efforts he made in elevating the sport.

Hundreds of people arrived to watch as the Golden Beavers (14-7, 12-2 Badger East) rolled to 16-3 win over the Silver Eagles (9-12, 5-8).

"He wasn’t half-in on anything; he was all-in, and he was really all-in for the kids and I think people saw that and why there’s so many people here tonight," said Mark DiStefano, Beaver Dam superintendent.

The game was preceded by a moment of silence and Kari Jansen throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. After the completion of the game, a bench was dedicated in Jim Jansen’s honor by his former players and the Jansen family was also presented with a certificate in honor of the newly created Jansen Family Beaver Dam Tornado Softball Scholarship. The yearly honor will be presented to a Beaver Dam Tornados player "for outstanding performance in the classroom and on the softball field, and for embodying the character and morale of a team player."

“He was just so passionate about everything,” Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt said. “That’s one word that just comes to mind whenever I think of him.”

Jansen was no stranger to the diamond. According to his younger brother, Tony, the boys’ father built the Spring Valley Recreation field in his hometown of Hazel Green around 1980. The field played host to a number of competitive men’s fastpitch softball leagues for more than a decade before the sport’s decline.

That passion carried on with Jansen, who became a massive influence on the sport in Beaver Dam. After coaching previously when the family lived in Coldwater, Michigan and Clarksville, Tennessee, Jansen began coaching when they moved to Beaver Dam in 2006. From Beaver Dam United Soccer Club and Positively Hoops basketball teams, Jansen helped out anyway he could.

Softball stood among the rest, however.

He later helped found the Tornados club softball team in 2010, implementing travel softball at the 10U level, and served as an assistant coach and volunteer coach for the Beaver Dam varsity team, most recently alongside Schmitt during his daughter Madison’s time with the Golden Beavers.

Along with his passion, Schmitt fondly remembered Jansen’s positivity during their time working together.

“It was just always great to have him by your side, especially in those tough games when you get too serious. He’d look over, give you a little smirk and say, ‘We can do this,’” she said.

Even after Madison graduated from Beaver Dam in 2018, Jim didn’t stray from the diamond. He continued to coach the Tornados, recently leading the 16U team alongside Madison Martinez. Softball became the sport for the two at a young age, beginning with tee ball and leading to their time together in the dugout. Seeing the impact he made is what inspired Martinez to begin coaching herself.

"He had such a big impact on people’s lives, helped them be more confident, not just as players but as people, and I wanted to do that, too, for the kids," she said.

Current Beaver Dam players, freshman Emma Julka and sophomore Addy Damon, are members of that team. They felt that impact firsthand and like Schmitt, the pair fondly remember Jim Jansen’s infectious positivity.

“His energy was always so uplifting and positive; he never really had anything negative to say about anyone, it was always positive,” Damon said.

Said Julka: “The one thing I can remember is he never yelled, even if you made a mistake. Sometimes I wish he would have, but he never did and that helped a lot. He was just an amazing coach.”

The effects Jansen had on the current high school players are very prevalent to Schmitt. Since his passing less than a month ago, she’s noticed her JV team, most of whom also played for Jansen, has become even closer.

Damon said most of the varsity girls are helping the JV team “a lot more because it’s another step forward in their softball career and they want them to keep going with it.”

Jansen’s efforts before his passing will aid in that, too, as he was instrumental in getting the Beaver Dam Legion Softball program up and running. The program is scheduled to hold its inaugural season this summer.

“He was so proud of helping make this happen for the team he coaches,” Kari Jansen said. “It will be fun to watch them still play Legion Softball, but it will be without their faithful third base coach.”

Jansen has remained with the team in spirit, however. Since his passing, the Golden Beavers had shirts made in his memory and wore commemorative jerseys against the Silver Eagles. Bows replete with “P4J” — Play For Jim — and wristbands with his catchphrase “Boo-Ya!” have become regular gameday attire for the team.

Julka and Damon helped make the bows for the team and their Tornados teammates because “it was just another part of him that he’ll always be with us when we play softball,” Damon said.

“Not just through the game, but throughout life,” Julka added.

The pair said they intended to continue screaming out Jansen’s patented catchphrase during good plays throughout the remainder of the season.

“All the girls thought it was so goofy; just such a dad phrase to say, but it’s something that’s catchy, too,” Schmitt said. “He’d always just have a big smile on his face and always say it. It was always just excitement and a good way to remember him.”

There’s plenty for everyone who had their lives affected to remember him by. On top of being a coach, Jansen was a longtime member of the Beaver Dam school board, serving previously as the board's vice president and clerk. Current board president Chad Prieve said it Jansen's likeability and prowess for keeping kids in mind first that made him such a crucial board member.

"He was one of those perfect people where he listened to everything and reiterated everybody’s points; he made everybody just calm down a bit," Prieve said. "He just had that about him."

Jansen was also a dedicated, driven worker, who spent 25 years working for Walmart distribution and most recently was the vice president of logistics for Kreilkamp Trucking. Schmitt hopes her players take with them the same lessons and wisdom Jansen passed along to her, the biggest piece of advice being “to always give your all and to never regret any of your actions.”

“To play your heart out and to leave it all out on the field, just knowing there’s always a team that’s there and they become your family in the end,” she said.

“I will remember the impact he had on me, our kids, our extended family, the countless athletes he coached, and our community as a whole,” Kari Jansen said. “We are all better people because we got to know Jim.”

