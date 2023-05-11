The Poynette softball program has one of the richest histories in Wisconsin.

The Pumas have six WIAA Division 3 state titles, four runner-up finishes and reached the tournament two other times on top of many regional and conference championships.

Often at the heart of those groups has been their pitching. It’s been part of Poynette’s recipe to success this spring, too, as Holly Lowenberg has added her name to the long list of dominant Pumas aces.

The Bryant and Stratton College commit has rarely been touched this season while surpassing 500 career strikeouts.

“Not at all,” the senior right-hander said when asked if she thought she’d reach that milestone.

“It’s a pretty big number, especially after my freshman season was canceled due to COVID. It’s definitely been really fun just adding on to it and being part of the history.”

The three-year starter hit the landmark during the 4-0 win over Columbus on April 27 and currently has 548 total punchouts. She’s joined some elite company, including all-time strikeout leader Kirsten (Tomlinson) Branton, a 2012 grad who tallied 863 strikeouts in her four-year career.

The fact Lowenberg hit the 500 mark in just three seasons, and with plenty of games remaining this spring, isn’t the only thing that has helped her carve her own path in school history.

Due to her late birthday and rather than being held back a year, Lowenberg is one of the youngest in her grade and conceivably could be a junior. Playing above her age has long been the case for Lowenberg as she began playing 18U travel softball as a freshman.

“I had to get better and better to be playing at 18U,” she said. “That’s been a lot of help, too.”

Poynette coach Matt Ramberg led that club team and recalled a tournament in Mankato, Minnesota, that left an opposing coach shocked.

“He comes up and says, ‘Where’s she going to school next year?’ and I said, ‘She’s not going to school,’” Ramberg said. “He replied, ‘Where’s she being recruited to?’ and I said, ‘She’s a freshman.’

“They just couldn’t believe she was out there playing against mature Division I and Division II players, and doing quite well.”

Ramberg, now in his third year leading the Pumas, believes games against older competition has helped give Lowenberg an edge at the high school level. It shows in her demeanor and maturity in the circle.

Having coached for more than a decade, Ramberg said it’s Lowenberg’s ability to remain cool under pressure that continues to surprise him.

“She’s one cool cat out there,” he said. “Being down with the bases loaded and one out, you wouldn’t know it by looking at her.”

It’s one that Lowenberg’s pitching coach, Arin Opperman, wishes she could take credit. Opperman, who owns and operates Level Up Fastpitch and previously coached at Middleton, began working with Lowenberg in 2017.

The former Division III pitcher at Luther College said Lowenberg’s maturity is “like a super power” and praised her work ethic.

“She’s one of those rare pitchers that listens with intent. She really processes and then tries to apply her understanding to what she’s doing,” Opperman said.

Said Lowenberg: “When I started going with her, that’s when I started working harder and harder, and she just has been one of the biggest supporters who made me who I am right now.”

It’s shown this season.

Opperman said she typically helps pitchers zero in on their mechanics to gain more speed and rotation. Lowenberg has a high floor when it comes to both because of her ability to generate spin, sending her pitches in different directions to fool batters.

“My shoulder is not normal,” she said with a chuckle. “I have scoliosis, too, so that’s definitely a good factor with the way my ball spins.”

Ramberg said Lowenberg has worked hard to sharpen her changeup, with the addition of an off-speed pitch keeping hitters on their toes. Lowenberg also has greatly improved her command and has “way better ball placement than she’s ever had,” according to Ramberg.

“She can put the ball pretty much anywhere she wants, and she can make a pitch when she needs to,” he added. “Prior to that we’d get into a spot where we were behind and that’s where she had to lay the ball over the plate or attempt to throw a strike.”

Lowenberg has allowed only 38 hits in 91 innings. She has given up only five earned runs (0.38 ERA) with 162 strikeouts and eight walks.

It’s helped the Pumas roll to a 20-1 record and a No. 1 ranking in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. Poynette has locked up another outright Capitol North Conference title and is one win from a perfect league season while sitting at 9-0.

Lowenberg and the Pumas seek a second straight WIAA Division 3 state championship. The righty fueled the team’s title last year as Poynette topped New Holstein 5-3 in the championship game.

It was fitting for Lowenberg on the morning of that game. The dream board she created when she first began working with Opperman that listed winning state as a goal fell from her bedroom door.

That motivation remains and has helped Lowenberg add her chapter to the list of great Poynette pitchers.

“They all had their own style and how they pitch in a game; what their motivation is and how they react in a game,” she said. “The motivation of winning state and winning was for me, I guess.”

That motivation will be just as strong when Lowenberg moves on to Bryant and Stratton next year. Knowing junior college would give her the best route to play immediately and with family in the area, Lowenberg committed to Bryant and Stratton on Aug. 21, 2022, with eyes on Division I softball down the road.

A previous Poynette ace is a good example it’s likely in the cards with Lowenberg’s predecessor, 2020 grad and current University of Wisconsin pitcher Casey Fountain, having transferred to the Badgers after a stellar two-year run at Madison Area Technical College.

Ramberg coached both players and said they’re two of the best he’s seen.

“They’re not the same player by any means, but they both have really great qualities,” he said. “I’d say if I had to choose between one or the other, flip a coin. They’re both outstanding.”

