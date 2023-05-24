CAMBRIA — Coaching a set of sisters can be tough. It’s even tougher when they’re your daughters.

Mike Heller is currently taking on that challenge as he nears the end of his second season coaching the Cambria-Friesland softball team, which includes his daughters, junior Sydnie Heller and freshman Enya Heller.

“They’re both very smart softball-wise,” Mike Heller said. “Sometimes they’ll be like, ‘Dad, this isn’t how the play should work.’ I’ll think about it and I’m like, ‘You’re right.’”

That dynamic was apparent when the Hilltoppers played a doubleheader against Oakfield on May 11. His youngest, Enya Heller, was set to pitch, but before the game she walked over to her father to tell him not to pitch inside to sophomore Rhyan Vielbig.

The two players had been teammates on the Wisconsin Bandits, so Enya Heller knew Vielbig could hit inside. However, her father didn’t take her advice the first time up and Vielbig hit it straight up the middle. She went 3 for 6 at the plate, forcing Mike Heller to acknowledge he messed up.

“She said, ‘I told you.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, you did,’” he said with a smile.

“We practiced with her and I know she can hit inside and outside she’s iffy,” Enya Heller added. “In my head I’m thinking, ‘Why did you call this and I just want to call it off.’ Then I thought you never know because she did hit the ball every time she was up, even when we pitched outside.”

It was a clash between father and daughter during a season that is arguably the best in program history. The Hilltoppers finished the season ranked seventh in Division 5 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association with an 18-5 record, going 13-2 in the Trailways North Conference.

“That’s other teams and coaches giving you guys respect,” Mike Heller said. “It’s cool to see that, that there’s people out there watching, and you’re doing a good job and a great job playing hard.”

He's proving he can take the reins of a struggling program and turn it around, but Heller said he had to prove he could handle a program before the school district hired him.

Before taking over as coach last year, Heller spent several years in charge of the district's middle school program, where he was able to demonstrate his leadership abilities.

He hit the ground running with the Hilltoppers, leading them to a 10-13 record in his first season while going 9-7 against Trailways North competition.

“It’s just grown from there,” Heller said. “We’re all passionate about what we’re doing. It’s fun to see these girls where they started back in first grade to where we are now. I’ve had all these girls for all these years. I always wanted to coach them in high school and when the opportunity came, I jumped at it. I’m enjoying it.”

His oldest daughter is, too.

Sydnie Heller is thankful to have a coach who gets the team excited to play each game. She said it was hard to be “overly excited” as a freshman in 2021, when the Hilltoppers finished 6-11 and 2-6 in conference play.

“They know what he expects of a player because before we didn’t really have a coach who pushed us,” she said. “Now that we have a coach who pushes us to be better.”

During her dad’s first year as coach, Sydnie Heller was the main hurler, accumulating a 10-13 record with 147 strikeouts and a 4.69 ERA.

After throwing every pitch the previous two years, she had a heart-to-heart talk with her dad before this season began. Mike Heller said it was tough for him to inform his oldest she wouldn’t be the starting.

He inserted Enya Heller in the circle for the Hilltoppers and slid Sydnie Heller over to first base.

“In a way, it took pressure off her because I know she loves first base,” Enya Heller said. “She also likes pitching."

Sydnie Heller didn’t have a problem making the switch and supported her younger sister. However, she said she was nervous about not being able to pitch at all. She knew it was hard for her dad to have that conversation with her.

“Our infield is way better when I’m at first base,” she said. “I was happy I would have somebody else to take off the load of pitching every game. When you’re tired ... last year I was tired all the time because I had games every day. This year has been so much better because I don’t have to pitch every single game.”

Now, Sydnie Heller enters the circle, sparingly, strengthening her arm. She has a 6-1 record with 48 strikeouts and a 2.10 ERA. She’s 5-0 in conference play and has two no-hitters this season.

“I feel like it’s better because I know if I’m struggling, somebody can take my place,” she said.

The youngest, on the other hand, has been lights out all season. The freshman hurler has a 12-4 record with 132 strikeouts and a 2.26 ERA.

“It’s really nice having her and I know I can trust her to do it,” Sydnie Heller said.

The changes Mike Heller has made, which have been informed by the knowledge he gained from the Wisconsin Bandits, have led to early success.

Enya Heller recognizes that, too. She said she enjoys how her father coaches even if he’s sometimes hard on his own daughters.

“He’s good and obviously when we make errors, he’ll get on us, but it goes for everybody,” she said. “He knows we can do better if we made an error.

“All he does is try to correct it and we have to move on from there.”

The Hilltoppers are stronger with him, and his daughters, on the team.

“It’s more fun," Sydnie Heller said. "It’s easier to have fun when you’re winning. It’s hard to have fun when you’re losing a lot.”

