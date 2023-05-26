Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAUPUN — Addison Braun just wanted to be a normal freshman.

When the school year started at Waupun High School in the fall, the plan was to earn good grades and make new friends.

It was like that for the most part in the first month or so, but that changed in the early morning of Oct. 10, 2022.

After a rigorous volleyball practice and a quick snack break, Braun was set to begin a training session during an open gym for basketball. While running down the court to go for a layup, her right knee gave out and she left early. That night, she kept thinking, “This is definitely not good.”

The knee wasn’t swelling, but Braun's intuition told her to get it checked out. She immediately did and the diagnosis was a torn ACL.

Braun was like a celebrity at school with strangers giving their condolences.

“It definitely felt weird,” she said, “but I still knew that I couldn’t sit here and pout about it.”

The strong-willed freshman knew she had to work hard if she wanted to be ready for the spring softball season.

Having to tell the coaching staff of Tom Hagstrom, who has since stepped down as head coach, and Josh Navis, the interim head coach, she wasn’t going to be ready at the start of the season in March was tough.

“We knew she got hurt, but we didn’t know what,” Navis said. “She had to go to a couple different people to know exactly what was going on. They’re a family of faith and I said, ‘All things happen for a reason and the good Lord isn’t going to give you something you can’t handle.’”

Braun had the surgery on Oct. 27 and her surgeon, Dr. William Raasch, told her she’d be back to participating in athletics after five to nine months of rehab in West Bend.

“The first week after surgery was really challenging just trying to re-fire the quad again,” Braun said. “My quad completely shut down. Re-learning how to re-fire that again and getting all of my extension back was interesting.”

Navis said the plan was for Braun to be back in action by May 16, right around the postseason, but after numerous doctor visits the knee progressed so much that the date kept moving up.

Braun said it was a mental challenge being on the sidelines and having a different warmup than others to stay active. She’d also leave practice early for rehab. Her leadership stood out as she was loading the T-stand for hitting practice and shagging balls.

Navis acknowledged that the team already saw Braun as an asset before the season began. When the coaches were picking team leaders, Navis said senior Lexi Lehman nominated Braun.

Navis declined the notion because Braun already had more than enough on her plate.

Braun lives in Brownsville and attended St. Luke’s Lutheran in Oakfield. She said she lived in the Lomira school district. Braun came to Waupun by school of choice because of the academics, friends she has played softball with through youth and Navis, who has been her pitching coach for four years.

“When she came to making her choice, I just told her she had to follow her heart,” Navis said. “I would be her fan whether she comes to Waupun or whether she goes to Fond du Lac, Lomira or Mayville. I just told her to follow her heart.”

Braun's addition to the pitching staff completed a trio of very good pitchers alongside freshman Aubrey Farley and junior Rozlynn Rivera, to go along with junior Kailie Westphal at catcher.

“This was before the injury that she knew she wouldn’t be the end-all, be-all,” Navis said.

The Warriors (18-5) did just fine without her to begin the season, tallying a 2-0 record before a knee test on April 7. Braun said she performed a strength test and a functional lateral movement test to make sure the knee was stable.

“The strength test wasn’t exactly where I thought it was going to be, but the surgeon said my functional testing was fine, perfect and good to go,” she said.

It meant she could begin playing for the Warriors. Her first game was a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over West Salem on April 15. It was the first of a doubleheader — Waupun won the second game 19-6.

Braun pitched the final two innings of the first game, finishing with three strikeouts, one run off six hits and one walk. She also pitched one inning in the second game and struck out all three batters.

“Throwing that first pitch was sweet,” Braun said. “Just knowing the 5½ months of hard work of relearning how to walk, relearning how to jump and all that stuff that it does pay off.”

Braun’s been the Warriors’ top pitcher with a 11-1 record, a team-high 77 strikeouts and a 0.82 ERA. She is batting .361 with 11 RBIs, two doubles, a triple and a grand slam.

The success wasn’t something she missed. She missed being out in the sun with her friends, playing.

“That’s the biggest thing, and being able to move like, ‘I’m here. I went through pretty not nice things with being able to relearn how to walk. I’m here now,’” she said. “To all the injured athletes out there, you will get through it. I know it’s tough, but trust God’s plan and you will come back stronger than before.”

Photos: Action from Thursday's WIAA Division 2 regional final between Waupun and Winneconne