WAUPUN — When the 2023 high school softball season was set to begin, assistant Josh Navis talked Tom Hagstrom out of stepping down as Waupun’s head coach.

The veteran Hagstrom, who entered the season with a 410-167 overall record in 24 years as a head coach, spent the past 21 years with Waupun building a 393-140 record.

Hagstrom lasted the first five games of the season, leading the Warriors to a 4-1 record, before April 18 when Waupun was set to play Plymouth in an East Central Conference game. He called Navis to inform him that he had a meeting to attend and wouldn’t be able to coach.

Hagstrom eventually stepped down and soon after Navis was named interim head coach at Waupun.

“I was in my normal assistant coach (role) to get things ready to holy moly I got to get a lineup and I’ve got to do everything,” Navis said. “Thankfully, the girls didn’t bat an eye about anything and we took care of Plymouth that day (winning 11-1).”

Hagstrom originally announced he was retiring from teaching science at Waupun High School and would step down as head coach following the conclusion of the season. Waupun athletic director Doug Disch said Hagstrom gave a reason as to why he was stepping down early, but “it’s private.”

“It was a surprise and unfortunate that he wasn’t able to finish this last season,” Disch said. “I would say that’s mutual between him and what he thought was best for the team to finish out this season.”

Hagstrom didn’t immediately return messages left by Lee Sports Wisconsin.

Navis, who has been with Waupun the past 13 seasons, hit the ground running as the interim coach. He brought back Nicole Betts, a teacher at Rock River Intermediate, who had been the head junior varsity coach the last several seasons as an assistant, along with former ECC Player of the Year Kayla Rote to fill out the coaching staff.

“I feel as though we were playing 10 against nine somedays when Tom was here because of his experience and what he brought to the game, strategy-wise, and getting the girls prepared,” Navis said. “Now, holy moly, I’ve got to do all this stuff. He laid pretty good ground work over the last 20-25 years.”

They’ve led the Warriors to a 16-5 overall record and 8-3 in the ECC. The Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association has Waupun ranked seventh in Division 2.

“We were definitely fortunate he was willing to take on that extra responsibility,” Disch said. “He already decides the in-game coaching, he also puts in a lot of volunteer hours maintaining the fields. We’re pretty lucky that way and then we just added more to his plate with some of the behind-the-scenes communication whether it’s bussing, scheduling, communication to players, parents and now they’re getting ready for the postseason. They had to go to the seed meeting to find out where they’re at in regionals.

“We put a lot more work on him. … He’s taking it on with a smile on his face and is doing a great job.”

Disch said the search for a new varsity softball coach has begun as the position was posted on Monday. However, Disch said he’s only accepting and reviewing applications during the season, and is waiting to see if Navis will be interested in the position since he gets “first-hand experience” at the position.

Navis said he’d “maybe apply” for the position and hopes whoever gets the position that he’s at least considered to stay on as an assistant.

“They said they would at least make sure that would be brought on the table,” Navis said.

Vote for the WiscNews-area high school sports event we should cover this week Badger West Conference baseball championship game, 5 p.m. Friday The Badger West league title is on the line in this key late-season showdown. Reedsburg (12-3, 10-2 Badger West) enters the week having already locked up its spot as the top team in the North Division. The Beavers are 3-2 in their last five and coming off a 6-0 win over Oregon on May 9. The Panthers (6-11, 6-7) are one of three teams vying to host the Beavers in the league championship game alongside Madison Edgewood (13-6, 6-6) and Mount Horeb (9-10, 6-7) with other results to determine the matchup. Onalaska at Baraboo softball, 5 p.m. Friday The T-Birds host the Hilltoppers to close out the regular season and head into the playoffs on a high note. Baraboo (11-11) went 2-3 last week notching wins over Monroe and Westfield and enters the week having won nine of its last 13. Onalaska (6-14) heads into this week on a three-game slide, but had been playing some of is best softball of the year winning five of its previous six before the skid. Middleton at Columbus baseball doubleheader, 10 a.m. Saturday A nonconference twin bill against one of the top teams in the Big Eight Conference gives Columbus a chance at some huge momentum towards the playoffs. Columbus (11-7) snapped a four-game losing skid that included three one-run losses last week after sweeping a pair of Capitol North tilts against Poynette. Middleton (14-4) rides a seven-game winning streak into the week following a 3-2 win over 2022 WIAA Division 1 state runner-up Bay Port last Saturday. Vote for this week's WiscNews-area event of the week Vote now for which high school event we should cover this week. You voted: Badger West Conference baseball championship, 5 p.m. Friday Onalaska at Baraboo softball, 5 p.m. Friday Middleton at Columbus baseball doubleheader, 10 a.m. Saturday Vote View Results Back