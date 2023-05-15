The Badger West league title is on the line in this key late-season showdown. Reedsburg (12-3, 10-2 Badger West) enters the week having already locked up its spot as the top team in the North Division. The Beavers are 3-2 in their last five and coming off a 6-0 win over Oregon on May 9. The Panthers (6-11, 6-7) are one of three teams vying to host the Beavers in the league championship game alongside Madison Edgewood (13-6, 6-6) and Mount Horeb (9-10, 6-7) with other results to determine the matchup.