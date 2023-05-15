Waupun junior Lexie Gerritson is having a season to remember at the plate.
She is hitting .552 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and a team-high 33 RBIs through 18 games.
She’s helped the Warriors to a 16-5 overall record and 8-3 in the East Central Conference. The Wisconsin Fast Pitch Coach Association has Waupun ranked seventh in Division 2.
Badger West Conference baseball championship game, 5 p.m. Friday
The Badger West league title is on the line in this key late-season showdown. Reedsburg (12-3, 10-2 Badger West) enters the week having already locked up its spot as the top team in the North Division. The Beavers are 3-2 in their last five and coming off a 6-0 win over Oregon on May 9. The Panthers (6-11, 6-7) are one of three teams vying to host the Beavers in the league championship game alongside Madison Edgewood (13-6, 6-6) and Mount Horeb (9-10, 6-7) with other results to determine the matchup.
Onalaska at Baraboo softball, 5 p.m. Friday
The T-Birds host the Hilltoppers to close out the regular season and head into the playoffs on a high note. Baraboo (11-11) went 2-3 last week notching wins over Monroe and Westfield and enters the week having won nine of its last 13. Onalaska (6-14) heads into this week on a three-game slide, but had been playing some of is best softball of the year winning five of its previous six before the skid.
Middleton at Columbus baseball doubleheader, 10 a.m. Saturday
A nonconference twin bill against one of the top teams in the Big Eight Conference gives Columbus a chance at some huge momentum towards the playoffs. Columbus (11-7) snapped a four-game losing skid that included three one-run losses last week after sweeping a pair of Capitol North tilts against Poynette. Middleton (14-4) rides a seven-game winning streak into the week following a 3-2 win over 2022 WIAA Division 1 state runner-up Bay Port last Saturday.
