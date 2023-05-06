Madi Behrendt has always been a huge fan of sports, but one has always stood above the rest: softball.

The Reedsburg senior's devotion to the diamond has been well worth it with a successful career for the Beavers, punctuated by a strong campaign the last two years. Behrendt helped Reedsburg capture a WIAA Division 2 regional title and secure the program's first winning record in over a decade last spring.

The wins haven't been as prevalent this year — the Beavers are 7-9 — but the milestones have continued with Reedsburg earning a shot at its first Badger West Conference title in over 15 years.

The Beavers' starting second baseman has played a key defensive role and contributed at the plate, and adding some more hardware to end her career would mean a lot.

"As a team we’ve worked so hard, we all love each other and for Ruby (Olson) and I as seniors, to go out with one last bang we’d love it," she said.

Photos: Rivals Baraboo, Reedsburg meet in critical Badger West Conference softball clash