Madi Behrendt has always been a huge fan of sports, but one has always stood above the rest: softball.
The Reedsburg senior's devotion to the diamond has been well worth it with a successful career for the Beavers, punctuated by a strong campaign the last two years. Behrendt helped Reedsburg capture a WIAA Division 2 regional title and secure the program's first winning record in over a decade last spring.
The wins haven't been as prevalent this year — the Beavers are 7-9 — but the milestones have continued with Reedsburg earning a shot at its first Badger West Conference title in over 15 years.
The Beavers' starting second baseman has played a key defensive role and contributed at the plate, and adding some more hardware to end her career would mean a lot.
"As a team we’ve worked so hard, we all love each other and for Ruby (Olson) and I as seniors, to go out with one last bang we’d love it," she said.
Photos: Rivals Baraboo, Reedsburg meet in critical Badger West Conference softball clash
