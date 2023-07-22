BARABOO — Sometimes drastic life changes are necessary to get people to where they want to be.

Bethany Gerdes Fountain wasn’t afraid to admit abandoning practicing law was a radical career alteration. If not for that however, she wouldn’t have accomplished her goal of becoming a high school softball coach after being charged with leading Baraboo earlier this month.

“It’s been a goal of mine for a long time to be able to lead a team like this," Gerdes Fountain said, "and to be able to cross that off the list at 27, I’m pretty excited about it.”

Gerdes Fountain, who spent the last two seasons coaching the Thunderbirds' junior varsity team, takes over for Derek Smith after one season. Smith, a longtime assistant, took over for Dan Lewison this past spring and helped the T-Birds finish 12-13 overall, including 6-9 in Badger West Conference play, culminating with a season-ending 11-7 loss to Wisconsin Dells in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game.

Coincidentally, Smith was the one who felt comfortable stepping aside to allow Gerdes Fountain to take over the program.

According to Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp, Smith brought up the idea of putting Gerdes Fountain in charge when the two met for their end-of-season meeting.

“He had let me know that he’d been doing some work ahead of the meeting and he realized how special Bethany is as a coach,” Langkamp said. “Derek, being very mindful and caring about the long-term health of Baraboo Thunderbird softball, said ‘Look, if we don’t move quickly, somebody else is going to snap up a talented coach like Bethany. I’m willing to step aside and assist her in any way.’”

That may not have happened had Gerdes Fountain not gone all-in on coaching. After graduating from Lindenwood University in 2017 with her bachelors in criminal justice, Gerdes Fountain began earning her law degree at Stetson University before ultimately finishing her education at the University of Wisconsin.

However, after earning her doctorate with a concentration in real estate law, the courtroom truly wasn’t her calling.

“I was okay at it, it just wasn’t what I thought it was going to be,” Gerdes Fountain said. “I did so well in law school and everybody told me I was going to be this fantastic lawyer and was going to love it, and then I started practicing and I hated it.”

As much as she disliked her career path, Gerdes Fountain did find joy in a side job giving private softball lessons to area players in 2021. It was then that a parent of one of her players suggested she help coach with the Baraboo Thunder youth softball program, igniting that spark to push all her chips into the middle on coaching.

“The light at the end of the tunnel for me was doing lessons every day with these girls, and I really wanted to make sure I had time to take this coaching train wherever it took me,” she said. “It took me completely pivoting my career to remember how much I love this sport and how passionate I am about it.”

She’s now ready to put that passion into a T-Birds program that just two seasons ago captured a Badger West Conference title. Gerdes Fountain, who now is a real estate agent, has plenty of knowledge about the current group of players, having coached a number of them in the Baraboo JV program, as well as the next crop serving as a coach for the Thunder 12U program.

That will be key as Gerdes Fountain ventures into her first varsity coaching role, and Langkamp is confident her time with the T-Birds' JV team was a good introduction to high school athletics. That’s not to say Gerdes Fountain hasn’t seen high level softball before.

She played all four years at Lindenwood, spending her first two seasons as a full-time pitcher before transitioning to a pitcher/utility player role. She then served as a team manager for the Badgers and coach Yvette Healy while earning her law degree.

The biggest lesson Gerdes Fountain learned during that time was a simple one: Don’t underestimate yourself.

“At UW and Lindenwood, we played really good competition and you get better even if you lose when you’re playing really good competition,” she said. “That’s something I want to implement with the high school girls, to play as good of competition as we can to learn what we need to do to be able to beat those teams.”

Implementing a regimented strength and conditioning program is also at the top of Gerdes Fountain’s to-do list. While she understands there will be growing pains, mainly on the administrative side, the amount of time spent on the diamond will be a massive strength.

“I know this game backwards and forwards,” she said. “I’ve played it basically my whole life and it was my life for a very long time.”

Having the confidence of Smith in her corner only boosts Gerdes Fountain’s morale, a sentiment shared by Langkamp.

“I just think she’s shown a tremendous commitment to our softball program at all different levels," he added, "and to get a coach of her ability is really exciting for us."

