Every high school boys soccer season brings a new challenge: learning who the top athletes are for that campaign.

This year is no different as there are plenty of talented players to follow. Here are 10 Madison-area players to keep an eye on during the 2023 season.

Michael Barahona, sr., Baraboo

Barahona missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He’s now a captain this season and is expected to make a big impact at midfield, according to coach Tyler Lang. Prior to his injury, Barahona had four goals and five assists as a sophomore and five goals and nine assists as a freshman.

Gavin Bruss, sr., Columbus

This midfielder returns after contributing four goals and five assists last season. Columbus has a new coach, Gerald Jacobson, taking over for longtime coach Paul Genco. So having to learn a system might be tough for anyone, even a senior like Bruss, who was an honorable mention All-Capitol Conference selection as a junior.

Griffin Butson, sr., Portage/Poynette

Butson was a Badger West Conference first-team goalie as a junior. He finished the season with 143 saves and a 3.78 goals against average, helping Portage/Poynette to a 9-11 record. Coach Dan Rolling said Butson’s expected to be more of a vocal leader because he’ll have a new defensive line in front of him this season.

Deniz Ergun, sr., Wayland

Ergun started on the defensive line for the Big Red last year and played in the last 10 games of the 2022 season. Coach PJ Osvald said Ergun was aggressive and a vocal leader and “every bit a linemate to graduated Deshawn Wint, holding down the defense” for Wayland.

Benn Mbah, sr., Central Wisconsin Christian

The Crusaders had a season to remember, winning the Flyway Conference with an 8-1 record. A big reason for that was Mbah, who had 11 goals last season according to WisSports.net. He’s one of the top players for the Crusaders, who will have lots of speed according to coach Paul Stuebs. Mbah was a first-team All-Flyway Conference selection last season.

Kyle Hoffman, jr., Lodi

Even though the Blue Devils went 6-12-4 overall and 0-5-3 in the Capitol Conference last year, coaches still felt confident enough to vote Hoffman as a first-team All-Capitol Conference goalie. Lodi coach Derek Callahan said Hoffman will be entering as the starting goalie for his third consecutive year with high hopes to repeat as a first-teamer. He finished last year with 182 saves and an 86.25 save percentage in 18 games played.

Ryan Sabey, jr., Wisconsin Dells

This midfielder was a first-team selection in the Capitol Conference as a sophomore, leading the Chiefs to a 17-2 record and a 7-1 mark in league play. The only conference loss was to Sugar River, which won the league title. Sabey finished last season with eight goals, but he was the team’s biggest facilitator with 21 assists.

Connor Pecard, sr., Lodi

The Blue Devils didn’t win a conference game last year and lost a lot of starting talent from that team. Pecard will have to step up his game for Lodi, but he'll have help from seniors Noah Houdek, Evan Clary, Lucas Thistle, Ben Skellenger and Hoffman. Pecard finished with four goals and seven assists as a midfielder last year.

Cris Quezada Godoy, soph., Sauk Prairie

Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said Quezada Godoy missed a chunk of his freshman season with an undisclosed injury, but he’s healthy and had a successful club season. He was an honorable mention Badger West pick last season with five goals and eight assists in 14 games.

Ethan Uptagraw, sr., Baraboo

This second-team All-Badger West Conference forward is a senior captain this season. Last year he finished third for the Thunderbirds with 10 goals while leading the team with 14 assists. He’ll be the primary threat up top for Baraboo, according to Lang.

