The 2023 high school boys soccer season started on Monday as the first practices got underway.

And with a new season comes new things to watch. There’s a conference realignment that is seeing a couple teams switch, another leave entirely and one joining.

There are some teams vying for conference titles and even some with aspirations to win a state title. There’s also a new face or two leading programs this season.

Here are five things to watch.

Badger Conference takes new shape

The Badger Conference is moving from East and West divisions to Large and Small, and there are some differences.

Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Watertown and Waunakee form the Badger Large Conference.

The Badger Small Conference will have Baraboo, Edgewood, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Portage/Poynette, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Stoughton. Teams like Oregon and Stoughton switched conferences and are in the Large and Small, respectively.

McFarland comes over from the Rock Valley Conference and is expected to be a title contender in its first season. Monroe jumps ship to the Rock Valley Conference. Waunakee and Monona Grove will expect to contend with Oregon in the Badger Large.

Wisconsin Dells' chemistry still strong

Sugar River might’ve defeated Wisconsin Dells 2-0 in a Capitol Conference game and eventually went undefeated at 8-0 for a league title, but the Chiefs were right behind them all year.

That defeat was the Dells' lone loss of the season before suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New Berlin Eisenhower in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal.

The Chiefs only lost four players — Yair Perez, Manroop Benipal, Jacob Rogers and Mark Bautista — to graduation. They have 12 returning players, including Ryan Sabey and Gio Rivas. That means the chemistry from last year’s state team is still holding strong for the Chiefs, who expect to battle for the conference title as well as make a return to state this year.

Central Wisconsin Christian has speed to spare

Central Wisconsin Christian had plenty of success last season, finishing the season with a 10-6-3 record and matching Winnebago Lutheran with an 8-1 Flyway Conference mark to earn a share of the league title.

The Crusaders lost 2-1 to River Valley in a regional final last season. They'll have do replace the production of all-conference players Neil Venhuizen (first team), Matthew Palmer (second team) and Will Syens (second team).

Syens will be tough to replace because he was the team’s goalie. However, the Crusaders will have seniors Cody Van Herwaarden, Brock Hoekstra, Isaac Abel and unanimous first-team All-Flyway selection Benn Mbah returning. Team-wise, the Crusaders’ best attribute will be their speed, but they’ll have to develop the back defensive line into a strength.

Baraboo in for a tough battle

This season will be a little bit different for Baraboo. Last season in the Badger West Conference, the Thunderbirds finished second (6-2) behind conference champions Oregon (8-0).

With the Panthers out and McFarland making the switch to the Badger Small Conference with Baraboo, these two teams could be battling for the top spot come season’s end. The Thunderbirds went 16-3-1 overall and lost to Elkhorn in the regional finals last season.

The Thunderbirds lost seven seniors last year, including leading scorers Johan Lopez (31 goals, seven assists) and Ronaldo Lopez (19 goals, 13 assists), who were first-team All-Badger West Conference selections. However, they do bring back second-teamers Eliot Romano-Thompson and Ethan Uptagraw, and honorable mention pick Isaiah Romano-Thompson.

Columbus looking to new leader

Columbus will be bringing in a new coach to replace 10-year veteran Paul Genco. Last year, Genco led the Cardinals to a 5-11-1 record and went 0-7-1 in the Capitol Conference.

Last year’s team lost All-Capitol Conference first-teamer Tony Genco, honorable mention pick Tyler Schluter and goalie James St. Pierre. With Paul Genco not with the program, Columbus has tapped Gerald Jacobson, who has coached the girls team the last five seasons.

Jacobson's excited to coach a team that returns senior Gavin Bruss (four goals, five assists) and junior Devin Pratt. The new coach's only goal is to not allow Columbus to finish last in the Capitol.

