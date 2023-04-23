To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Addison Hermsdorf, sr., Sauk Prairie

Quotable: “Addy is three-year starter (she lost her freshman season due to the COVID pandemic) who is a huge contributor to the success Sauk Prairie soccer has had over the last three years,” Sauk Prairie girls soccer coach Drew Kornish said. “Her play in back is consistent and her work ethic is unmatched. As good as a player as she is, Addy is an even better person. As much as she will be missed next season, we cannot wait to have her representing the Sauk Prairie community later in life.”