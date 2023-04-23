Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Addison Hermsdorf of Sauk Prairie.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Addison Hermsdorf, sr., Sauk Prairie
Sport: Girls soccer
Key statistics/achievements: First-team all-conference sophomore year (2021) and junior year (2022); honorable mention All-State sophomore year (2021); first-team all-region sophomore year (2021); honorable mention all-region junior year (2022); WIAA state tournament appearance 2021 and 2022; captain for 2023 season; conference champions 2021.
Favorite athletic memory: Beating Waunakee on the road for the conference championship in 2021, my sophomore year.
Favorite class: AP Psychology with Amy Henning.
Favorite place to compete on the road: DeForest.
Quotable: “Addy is three-year starter (she lost her freshman season due to the COVID pandemic) who is a huge contributor to the success Sauk Prairie soccer has had over the last three years,” Sauk Prairie girls soccer coach Drew Kornish said. “Her play in back is consistent and her work ethic is unmatched. As good as a player as she is, Addy is an even better person. As much as she will be missed next season, we cannot wait to have her representing the Sauk Prairie community later in life.”
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes.
