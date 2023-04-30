Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Gianna Burke of Lodi.
sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected. Gianna Burke, jr., Lodi By the numbers: She has seven goals on 11 shots, with two game-winning goals.
Favorite athletic memory: There are many. I like to be able to play a sport I love with my friends, but winning regionals I would say is my favorite memory. Favorite class: Psychology. Favorite place to compete: Playing at my home field. Quotable: Lodi coach Joe Birkholz said: “She encourages other players. She wants to feel the pressure as she steps up in challenging situations. She shows composure and finishes well — her seven goals have come on 11 shots on goal. She believes strongly in herself and the team. Her intensity can be seen anytime she has the ball.”
Photos: Action from Friday's nonconference girls soccer clash between Baraboo and Lodi
Lodi's Anna Balfanz works to control the loose ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Lodi's Ava Ballweg picks up the loose ball and looks up field during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Lily Bishop tangles with Lodi's Abby Haas for possession during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Bella Bowden tries to turn away from Lodi's Lea Traeder during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Lodi's Gracie Clary makes a pass by Baraboo's Willa Scanlan during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Willa Scanlan (19) and Reese Olson (7) look to attack a corner kick during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Caitlin Frank fires a pass during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Lodi's Abby Haas tries to control the loose ball while holding off Baraboo's Lily Bishop during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Frankie Jurvelin collides with Lodi's Abby Haas during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Faith Kappel defends against Lodi's Gianna Burke during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Hallie Kepple shouts out to her teammates as she races onto the loose ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Kennedy Klongland sends a pass forward during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Lodi's Quetzal Peterson punts the ball forward during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Ella Pierce tries to win posession away from Lodi's Ava Ballweg during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Baraboo's Shayla Schulz makes a pass in front of Lodi's Lea Traeder during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Lodi's Anna Statton makes a pass ahead of Baraboo's Hallie Kepple during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Lodi's Kaelyn Tatro tries to hold off Baraboo's Caitlyn Frank going after a loose ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Lodi's Lea Traeder tries to shoulder Baraboo's Kennedy Klongland off the ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Lodi's Rachel Winters heaves a throw-in during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
Lodi's Adysen Young sends a pass forward during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
