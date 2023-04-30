Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Gianna Burke of Lodi.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Gianna Burke, jr., Lodi

Sport: Soccer

By the numbers: She has seven goals on 11 shots, with two game-winning goals.

Favorite athletic memory: There are many. I like to be able to play a sport I love with my friends, but winning regionals I would say is my favorite memory.

Favorite class: Psychology.

Favorite place to compete: Playing at my home field.

Quotable: Lodi coach Joe Birkholz said: “She encourages other players. She wants to feel the pressure as she steps up in challenging situations. She shows composure and finishes well — her seven goals have come on 11 shots on goal. She believes strongly in herself and the team. Her intensity can be seen anytime she has the ball.”

