Lauren Ruis, fr., Central Wisconsin Christian

Quotable: CWC coach Paul Stuebs said: "Lauren has been a pivotal player for CWC and I am excited for what the future brings as she continues to develop in the game of soccer. Being a freshman is no easy task, but she has taken a role on this team as a player who we want to get the ball to, to create opportunities going forward. She has great vision of the pitch and distributes the ball nicely, in addition to being able to go forward with speed and take advantage of 1v1 opportunities."