Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Lauren Ruis of Central Wisconsin Christian.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at
sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected. Lauren Ruis, fr., Central Wisconsin Christian By the numbers: She has four goals this season.
Favorite athletic memory: Winning state on my 14-and-under hockey team, or just playing hockey or soccer with any of my three sisters. Favorite place to compete: Mulder Field at CWC. Quotable: CWC coach Paul Stuebs said: "Lauren has been a pivotal player for CWC and I am excited for what the future brings as she continues to develop in the game of soccer. Being a freshman is no easy task, but she has taken a role on this team as a player who we want to get the ball to, to create opportunities going forward. She has great vision of the pitch and distributes the ball nicely, in addition to being able to go forward with speed and take advantage of 1v1 opportunities."
Photos: Action from Tuesday's Waunakee boys and girls lacrosse doubleheader
Sauk Prairie's Karsyn Banta defends against Waunakee's Ethan Evans during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Tori Bialkowski tries to spin away from Westside's Katie Read during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Carter Blackburn whips a shot past Sauk Prairie's Alex Katers during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Wade Bryan tries to get past Sauk Prairie's Brooks McInerney during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Alana Ellis tries to secure a loose ball during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Olivia Endres looks to get past a pair of Westside defenders during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Ethan Evans tries to shake a Waunakee defender during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Westside's Agapi Gialamas charges towards goal against Waunakee's Olivia Endres during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Lauren Gruenloh (33) celebrates after a goal by Olivia Endres, center, during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Sam Hogland winds up for a shot during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Westside's Jamie Johnson fires a shot by Waunakee's Payton Ross during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Westside's Sydney Johnson drives past Waunakee's Bella Berg during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Sauk Prairie's Will Judge tries to keep pace with Waunakee's Cole Savola during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Sydney Kasin defends against Westside's Jamie Johnson during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Sauk Prairie's AJ Klemm tries to hold off a group of Waunakee defenders after winning a ground ball during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Westside's Abbey Koch celebrates after scoring a goal during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Sauk Prairie's Caden Leatherberry tries to scoop up a ground ball against a pair of Waunakee defenders during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Lauren Lobner looks to make a pass during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Westside goalie Avi Mack looks down a shot from Waunakee's Tori Bialkowski during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Sauk Prairie's Luke Mast looks to get past a handful of Waunakee defenders during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Gunnar McFadden tries to get a shot off while being defended by Sauk Prairie's Luke mast during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Sauk Prairie's Brooks McInerney tries to fend off Waunakee's Wade Bryan during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Adrian Millin looks to snag the loose ball after winning a faceoff during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Westside's Sofie Nelson catches a clearance pass during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Westside's Zoe Plummer fights for a ground ball against Waunakee's Leah Greiber during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Tommy Raemisch celebrates after scoring a goal during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Westside's Katie Read (8) defends against Waunakee's Olivia Endres during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Sauk Prairie's Jonah Richard looks to fire a shot on goal during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Steve Romaker fights for a ground ball against Waunakee's Alex Knapp during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Payton Ross looks for a driving lane during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Brandon Sawicki sends a pass out to Tommy Raemisch during a Big Badger Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee's Maysen Tomlin tries to dodge past Westside's Abbey Koch during a Badgerland Conference game on Tuesday at Waunakee High School.
