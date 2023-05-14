Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Alexis Klemm of Sauk Prairie.
Klemm plans to study pharmacy at Drake University.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Alexis Klemm, sr., Sauk Prairie
Sport: Girls soccer.
Key achievements of the athlete in that sport: In her junior season — 13 goals and 13 assists, All-Badger Conference second team and made it to state.
Favorite athletic memory: Winning our conference game against Waunakee on the road at Waunakee.
Favorite class: AP Calculus with Mrs. Fingerson.
Favorite place to compete on the road: DeForest.
Quotable: “Alexis is a three-year starter (she lost her freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic) whose leadership has allowed players around her to grow,” Sauk Prairie girls soccer coach Drew Kornish said. “Her standards of play are extremely high. Due to this, she gets the most from those around her. She is so well-respected by her peers, making it very easy for her to lead on the field. Alexis's talent goes far beyond her technical skill. Her leadership has set up the program to achieve great things in the future."
