Alexis Klemm, sr., Sauk Prairie

Quotable: “Alexis is a three-year starter (she lost her freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic) whose leadership has allowed players around her to grow,” Sauk Prairie girls soccer coach Drew Kornish said. “Her standards of play are extremely high. Due to this, she gets the most from those around her. She is so well-respected by her peers, making it very easy for her to lead on the field. Alexis's talent goes far beyond her technical skill. Her leadership has set up the program to achieve great things in the future."