Ella Buske, so., Columbus

Quotable: “Ella is our top choice for center-midfield,” Columbus girls soccer coach Gerald Jacobson said. “She was always on our radar for the position even during her youth career. During her freshman year, she often faced players twice her size and Ella would easily handle the physical and mental demands of that position. Maturity, improving ball skills and quick decision-making has earned her the starting midfield spot. Her stats don't do her justice. She is our anchor. Most of our offense has started with Ella finding players in space to move the ball forward. Ella also has managed at least one shot on goal in all but one of our games so far this season. As a player we rely on, it is noticeable when she isn't on the field and we are excited to have Ella a few more years.”