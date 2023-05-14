Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Ella Buske of Columbus.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Ella Buske, so., Columbus
Sport: Girls soccer.
Key statistics/achievements of the athlete in that sport: Honorable mention All-Capitol Conference in 2022; freshman season with three goals and one assist. In 2023 season, two goals and four assists (at time of spotlight submission).
Favorite athletic memory: Scoring the tying goal against Mayville during the first game of my freshman year.
People are also reading…
Favorite class: Chemistry.
Favorite place to compete on the road: Waupun.
Quotable: “Ella is our top choice for center-midfield,” Columbus girls soccer coach Gerald Jacobson said. “She was always on our radar for the position even during her youth career. During her freshman year, she often faced players twice her size and Ella would easily handle the physical and mental demands of that position. Maturity, improving ball skills and quick decision-making has earned her the starting midfield spot. Her stats don't do her justice. She is our anchor. Most of our offense has started with Ella finding players in space to move the ball forward. Ella also has managed at least one shot on goal in all but one of our games so far this season. As a player we rely on, it is noticeable when she isn't on the field and we are excited to have Ella a few more years.”
Meet the Beaver Dam-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.