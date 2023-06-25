The 2023 season was a landmark one for WiscNews-area girls soccer teams.

Sauk Prairie added to its recent state history, while Lodi made history of its own by raising the bar with its first WIAA Division 4 state tournament appearance.

Plenty of other teams had stellar seasons, including a sectional appearance for Waupun, and a litany of players garnered all-league recognition in their respective conferences.

Here's our WiscNews all-area girls soccer team.

Player of the Year

McKenna Breunig, soph., Sauk Prairie — The sophomore midfielder inserted herself into the leading scorer role for the Eagles, helping lead Sauk Prairie back to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

Breunig scored a team-high 17 goals and 12 assists on the year for 46 points. She helped Sauk Prairie finish in second place in the Badger West Conference, which produced fellow state qualifiers Oregon and Madison Edgewood.

She garnered first-team all-league honors as the Eagles finished the season 13-5-4.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Joe Birkholz, Lodi, and Drew Kornish, Sauk Prairie — Long on the cusp of the WIAA state tournament, Birkholz helped lead the Blue Devils to their first dance this spring in Division 4.

The 12th-year head coach guided Lodi to a runner-up finish in Capitol Conference play and finished the regular season 10-7-1 before catching fire in the postseason.

The Blue Devils outscored their opponents 13-2 and secured their first state appearance.

Lodi’s magical run ended in the semifinals with a 3-1 loss to top-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium.

Kornish kept the Sauk Prairie machine rolling this spring as the Eagles made a third straight WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearance.

Sauk Prairie tallied five All-Badger West Conference honorees, including first-team selections Breunig, Addy Hermsdorf and Erelyn Apel.

The Eagles, who reached state by beating River Falls 4-2 in penalty kicks in the sectional final, ended their season in the Division 2 semifinals with a 3-1 loss to eventual champion Whitefish Bay.

First team

Forwards — Gianna Burke, jr., Lodi; McKayla Paukner, jr., Sauk Prairie.

Midfielders — McKenna Breunig, so., Sauk Prairie; Gracie Clary, fr., Lodi; Addy Raue fr., Hustisford/Dodgeland; Anna Balfanz, jr., Lodi; Sheamarie Ashley, fr., Beaver Dam.

Defenders — Addy Hermsdorf, sr., Sauk Prairie; Ava Ballweg, so., Lodi; Nicole Riberich, sr., Reedsburg.

Goalkeeper — Erelyn Apel, jr,. Sauk Prairie.

Second team

Forwards — Mady Vande Streek, jr., Waupun; Isabella Nobbe, jr., Reedsburg

Midfielders — Caitlyn Frank, jr., Baraboo; Alaina Fitch, Waupun; Alexis Klemm, sr., Sauk Prairie; Rachel Winters, sr., Lodi.

Defenders — Asia Miller, sr., Portage/Poynette; Cathy Roche, sr., Columbus; Kaelyn Tatro, sr., Lodi; Abby Roecker, so., Waupun.

Goalkeeper — Emily Biel, so., Beaver Dam.

Honorable mention

Forwards — Mia Gronley, so., Reedsburg; Reese Moorad, sr., Columbus.

Midfielders — Ellen Lofsjogard, sr., Portage/Poynette; Dejana Seremet, sr., Beaver Dam; Ava Koerner, Waupun; Emma Wink, sr., Columbus; Riley Becker, sr., Hustisford/Dodgeland; Madee Peplinski, sr., Hustisford/Dodgeland.

Defenders — Rena Harvey, sr., Hustisford/Dodgeland; Kaitlyn Vander Werff, sr., Waupun CWC.

Goalkeeper — Haylee Kast, sr., Reedsburg.

Here's the scene of Sauk Prairie girls soccer in Division 2 state semifinal game