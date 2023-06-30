The Sauk Prairie girls soccer team had two players named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.

The Eagles’ Addy Hermsdorf, a defender who recently completed her senior year, and goalkeeper Erelyn Apel, who will be a senior in the fall, were named as honorable mention selections.

They helped lead Sauk Prairie to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals — falling to eventual champion Whitefish Bay in that round.

The All-State team was announced Thursday.

Muskego’s Anna Sikorski, a senior-to-be who is a Kentucky recruit, was selected as the state’s player of the year. She helped lead Muskego to the Division 1 state championship.

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

2023 All-State girls soccer team

Player of the year — Anna Sikorski, jr., Muskego.

First team

Anna Sikorski, jr., Muskego; Taylor Schad, sr., Kiel; Lucia Englund, sr., Whitefish Bay; Elise Boyd, sr., Oregon; Karlie Greenthal, sr., Muskego; Abby Reinl, sr., Sheboygan North; Grace Hoytink, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Piper Dupies, sr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Sofia Englund, sr., Whitefish Bay; Zoe Hevey, sr., Pewaukee; Riley Franklin, sr., Whitefish Bay.

Second team

Madison Foley, sr., Madison Edgewood; Abbey Stanton, jr., Madison West; Camryn Ries, sr., Waukesha West; Greta Czachor, sr., De Pere; Mia Lemkuil, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Emily McCarthy, jr., Kimberly; Clare Shea, so., Menomonee Falls; Alyssa Thomas, jr., Waunakee; Taylor Gordon, sr., Waterford; Sarah Stadler, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Ella Kratochvil, sr., Muskego.

Honorable mention

McKenna Nachreiner, sr., Waunakee; Addison Werth, so., Oregon; Addy Hermsdorf, sr., Sauk Prairie; Anya McKay, jr., Mount Horeb; Ashley Wolfe, sr., Oregon; Aubree Caya, sr., Oregon; Katelyn Studebaker, jr., Oregon; Rowan Severson, jr., Mount Horeb; Sonoma Bever, so., Madison Edgewood; Faith Walder, so., West De Pere;

Cora Erickson, so., Cedar Grove-Belgium; Delaney Cox, sr., Madison Memorial; Linsey Trapino, sr., Verona; Mairin Duffy, sr., Sun Prairie West; Sophie Kasel, jr., Middleton; Ella Herman, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Grace Lewis, sr., Hudson; Anya Brenkman, so., Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Brylie Walos, so., Hartland Arrowhead; Kayla Duane, jr., Waukesha West;

Natalia Stadler, sr., Muskego; Ava Zarlig, jr., Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Hailey Batzner, jr., Plymouth; Natalie Newman, sr., Kewaskum; Abby Moore, sr., Kiel; Samantha Brown, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine; Alli Wettstein, sr., De Pere; Amelia Schuh, jr., De Pere; Audrey Burnell, jr., Notre Dame; Alli Steeno, sr., Kimberly;

Senah Hanes, jr., Kimberly; Elise Gosset, sr., Brookfield Central; Jane Martin, sr., DSHA; Cassidy Lustig, jr., Ashland; Hannah Bochler, jr., Ashland; Sydney Stauner, sr., Barron; Alianna Herrera, sr., Somers Shoreland; Ava Rizzitano, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Kalyssa Carter, fr., Shoreland; Meg Decker, so., The Prairie School;

Kendall Duellman, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Ella Schutz, jr., Baldwin-Woodville; Claire Tracy, jr., Brookfield Academy; Destiny Yang, sr., Milwaukee Ronald Reagan; Amaya Thesing, jr., Onalaska; Ryley Winrich, sr., Tomah; Elyse Leinweber, jr., Whitefish Bay; Kate Judd, sr., Mequon Homestead; Lauren Busalacchi, sr., Whitefish Bay;

Maria Helf, sr., Whitefish Bay; Nora McCullough, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Talan Nobile, jr., Cedarburg; Elise Freeman, jr., McFarland; Megan Cornell, sr., Waterford; Alexis Jamiola, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Annika Groendal, sr., New Berlin West; Ella Opie, so., Pewaukee; Grace Sandquist, so., Schofield D.C. Everest; Meta Fischer, sr., DeForest;

Erelyn Apel, jr., Sauk Prairie; Reese McCabe, fr., Oregon; Mallory Colle, sr., Chippewa Falls; Ryleigh Kulow, sr., Lake Mills; Jocelyn Blahnik, so., De Pere; Bella Jones, sr., Neenah; Brooke Nelson, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Sydnie Dehne, sr., Brookfield Academy; Haley Christianson, sr., Kenosha Bradford; Sydney Bollis, jr., Franklin; Eiley Henderson, Kettle Moraine; Lilliah Blum, sr., Verona.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

