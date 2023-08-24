When a boys soccer season begins, there are always a few games that players and coaches circle on their calendars.

This season is no different, with a variety of reasons why a player or team has their competitive juices flowing for a particular game.

Here are five games circled on the 2023 calendar.

Baraboo at Portage/Poynette, Aug. 29

When these two teams take the field they'll be decked out in new uniforms for a breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

Both Baraboo coach Tyler Lang and Portage/Poynette coach Dan Rolling have been coordinating to help raise money for a machine to help with screenings at St. Clair Hospital.

Lang said they have pink tie-dyed shirts and will try to have everyone pink in the stands. The coaches will wear special shirts and the teams will have special jerseys to recognize those that have been affected by breast cancer.

“We’ll make it a really great event, overall,” Lang said.

The last time United and Thunderbirds met, Baraboo snuck away with a 3-2 Division 2 regional semifinal victory. Near the beginning of the 2022 season, Baraboo defeated Portage/Poynette, 9-1.

“They made some really good adjustments and we were overconfident coming into the match,” Lang said. “They definitely took advantage of that mentality. We didn’t have the right mentality going into the playoff game, which luckily we were able to get through. They gave us a really good game.”

McFarland at Baraboo, Sept. 5

Both McFarland and Baraboo placed very high in their respective conference standings last season. The Spartans took second in the Rock Valley Conference at 4-1-1, while the Thunderbirds finished second in the Badger West at 6-2.

Now both of them are going to be playing each other as Badger Small Conference opponents.

“We’re looking forward to playing McFarland,” Lang said. “To my knowledge, we haven’t played them in several years. We know they’re a top Division 3 program. They’ve had some really great success with some state titles in the past couple of years. We know they’ll be a challenging opponent. It will be a good test to see where we’re at and what we need to focus on.”

The Spartans won a Division 3 state title in 2020, so facing a former champion that's found success in recent years will be a good benchmark for the Thunderbirds.

“Everyone is fresh in the season, so there’s going to be mistakes,” Lang said. “Seeing which team adapts best overall and is able to learn from those mistakes and move forward with it. I think it’s good playing some good competition at the beginning of the season because that’ll give us a gauge of where we’re at.”

Sauk Prairie at Monona Grove, Sept. 15

Monona Grove was responsible for ending Sauk Prairie’s season last year with a 4-0 victory during the Division 2 regional final.

Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said he's looking forward to the rematch. Both programs are in the same half of a sectional with Baraboo, DeForest, Platteville, Portage/Poynette, Reedsburg and Tomah.

“The sectional final will be hosted by Sauk, so we feel if we’re able to control that game, we would be able to get home field through the playoffs and making the road to state,” Kornish said. “That’s our eventual goal here is that much more appealing for us.”

Kornish said this game will give the Eagles a chance to grow against an opponent they know they’ll face later.

“We know down the line, those implications are going to be massive for us,” he said while acknowledging his team will still have time to grow before the postseason even if it can't pull out a win.

Sugar River at Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 23

The Chiefs have a small blemish on last year's performance, with their only regular-season loss coming in a 2-0 shutout by Capitol Conference foe Sugar River.

The loss meant the Chiefs finished second in the conference race behind an undefeated Sugar River at 8-0.

However, the way the season ended for the Dells, which made it to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal against New Berlin Eisenhower, the confidence is there as the Chiefs return a number of players.

With the Chiefs vying for a league title this year, this is a must-see matchup in the Capitol Conference.

Waupun at Central Wisconsin Christian, Sept. 28

The last time these two teams met came during the 2019 regular season, with the Warriors wining 4-2.

“It’s been a couple of years, but we’re trying to get it back together,” Central Wisconsin Christian coach Paul Stuebs said.

Stuebs, who’s been the boys coach since 2020, said matchups between the teams have been well attended in the past.

“We make it a youth night, too, for the Waupun Youth Soccer,” he said. “Hopefully, lots of youth will be out there. It’s always a good environment for the players, too. It’s always a match they have circled on the calendar just because they’re playing against people that maybe they’ve grown up with or they played in youth soccer together. It’s a cool thing, it really is.”

