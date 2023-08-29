The Sun Prairie West boys soccer team played well in its first week of games, earning an impressive 3-0 record to begin the season. Meanwhile, Middleton traveled out to Minnesota to play a pair of teams and came away with a 1-1 record.

Both teams were selected as the two top teams in the inaugural Madison/WiscNews high school boys soccer rankings.

The rankings will be released every Tuesday morning during the season, and are voted on by a panel of five journalists responsible for the high school sports coverage. They are intended to bring more attention to the teams and athletes in the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews coverage areas.

Teams considered in the voting process can be viewed below the rankings.

Here is this week’s poll:

Week 1 Madison/WiscNews high school boys soccer rankings

1 (Tie). Sun Prairie West (37, 2 first-place vote)

Record: 3-0-0

What to know: Josh Kiltz scored four goals over three games (1 vs. Sheboygan South, 2 vs. Baraboo, 1 vs. Beaver Dam). Maddux Phillips led the Wolves’ backline that only allowed one goal.

Last week’s results: Beat Sheboygan South 2-0 Tuesday; beat Baraboo 5-1 Thursday; beat Beaver Dam 4-0 Saturday

This week’s games: At Badger at 6:30 p.m. Monday; vs. Janesville Parker at 7 p.m. Thursday

1(Tie). Middleton (37, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 1-1-0

What to know: The Cardinals traveled to Minnesota last week and played Stillwater and Hudson. They held their own being down three starters in both games. They found a nice rhythm against Hudson with good possession in their attack, and put away two second-half goals.

Last week’s results: Lost 2-0 to Stillwater (Minnesota) Friday; defeated Hudson 2-1 Saturday

This week’s games: At Madison Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; vs. Green Bay Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Friday

3. Wisconsin Dells (36, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 3-0-0

What to know: Ryan Sabey scored three goals against Adams-Friendship and had three assists against Baraboo. Edwin Rivas scored four goals last week (1 vs Evansville, 2 vs Adams-Friendship, 2 vs Baraboo) and had three assists against Adams-Friendship.

Last week’s results: Defeated Evansville 1-0 on Tuesday; defeated Adams-Friendship 8-0; defeated Baraboo 5-1 on Saturday

This week’s games: At Coulee Christian/Providence at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; vs. Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro at 6:45 p.m. Thursday

4. Madison West (34)

Record: 2-0-0

What to know: Even though the Regents are young, they still have experience from last year as nearly half the team returns.

Last week’s results: Defeated De Pere 4-3 on Friday; defeated Delavan-Darien 10-2 on Saturday

This week’s games: Vs. Whitefish Bay at 7 p.m. Tuesday; at Verona at 7 p.m. Thursday

5. Verona (28, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 1-1-0

What to know: The victory over Oregon on Saturday was against a team in the sectional the Wildcats could face this postseason. Oregon, the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion bumped up to Division 1 this season.

Last week’s results: Lost 3-1 to Homestead on Tuesday; defeated Oregon 2-1 on Saturday

This week’s games: Vs. Madison West at 7 p.m. Thursday

6. DeForest (19)

Record: 2-0-1

What to know: Owen Kramar scored goals in each of last week’s three games and the Norskies had a total of six different goal scorers in a 6-1 win over Mount Horeb.

Last week’s results: Defeated Madison Memorial 2-0 on Tuesday; defeated Mount Horeb 6-1 on Thursday; tied Madison East 1-1 on Saturday

This week’s games: At Monona Grove at 7 p.m. Tuesday; vs. Reedsburg at 7 p.m. Thursday

7. Oregon (17)

Record: 0-1-0

What to know: The Panthers are making the transition to the Badger Large Conference as well as moving up to Division 1.

Last week’s results: Lost to Verona 2-1 on Saturday

This week’s games: At Madison East at 7 p.m. Monday; at Watertown at 7 p.m. Tuesday; at Marquette University at 7 p.m. Friday

8. Sauk Prairie (16)

Record: 1-0-0

What to know: Cris Quezada Godoy had the Eagles’ first goal of the season in the 19th minute, off an assist by Eliot Carlson against Sun Prairie East. Carlson got the team’s second goal in the 54th minute. Sauk’s back line held the Cardinals to just three shots all game, and just two were on goal.

Last week’s results: Defeated Sun Prairie East 2-0 on Thursday

This week’s games: At Stoughton at 7 p.m. Tuesday; at Waunakee at 7 p.m. Thursday

9. McFarland (14)

Record: 1-0-1

What to know: Griff Martin scored a hat trick against Evansville and Madison Witt hasn’t given up a goal in first two games of the season.

Last week’s results: Defeated Evansville 6-0 on Thursday; tied Monona Grove 0-0 on Saturday

This week’s games: Vs. Madison Edgewood at 7 p.m. Tuesday

10. Reedsburg (13)

Record: 2-1-0

What to know: Bryan Mora-Osario scored four goals and Dawson Schmelzer scored three goals against Mauston. Graeme Pelton finished with four assists against Mauston.

Last week’s results: Beat La Crosse Central 2-0 Tuesday; Beat Mauston 14-0 Saturday; Lost to Tomah 3-0 Saturday.

This week’s games: Vs. Mount Horeb at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; at DeForest at 7 p.m. Thursday

Knocking on the door

Also receiving votes: Monona Grove 12, Madison Edgewood 8, Stoughton 1, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 1, Waunakee 1.

Statistics from team reports sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews.com and from WisSports.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.