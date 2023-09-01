PORTAGE — Breast cancer affects millions of people in endless ways.

Portage/Poynette coach Dan Rolling and his family became part of that contingent when his wife, Kristin, was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in October 2021.

“If I’m being honest, it was a punch to the gut,” Dan Rolling said.

It wasn’t the first time he had been given grim news involving the “C word,” with his father losing a battle to pancreatic cancer in 2015. Despite having a family history with breast cancer, Kristin Rolling said she didn’t possess the genetic marker for the disease when she received her diagnosis after discovering a lump weeks prior and casting aside cysts she would get from time to time.

“After talking with the oncologist, as well as the surgeon, I felt confident they would help Kristin beat this,” Dan Rolling said. “I also knew how much of a fighter she is and how strong she can be, that this wasn’t going to beat her.”

Months of chemotherapy at Baraboo’s St. Clare Hospital, as well as a double lumpectomy surgery and radiation at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison later, Kristin proved him right when she was deemed cancer free in April 2022.

It’s that type of positivity and persistence that Dan Rolling wanted to help initiate alongside Baraboo coach Tyler Lang when the two first pitched the idea of a breast cancer awareness game. Upon learning Lang had also been affected by breast cancer during his life — the Thunderbirds coach lost both his mother and grandmother to the disease — the pair plotted the first Pink Out game in the rivalry series.

“There wasn't even a question about, ‘Do we want to?’ It was ‘We're going to. When?’” Dan Rolling said. “It was just going to be ‘Hey, we're going to put on pink jerseys, raise awareness,’ and then it just snowballed into this event.”

The “Kickin’ with Cancer” event transformed into a full-blown fundraiser when the teams met Tuesday. Over 100 fans were in attendance to help raise funds for a new Envisio Surgical Navigation System for the St. Clare Hospital Radiation and Oncology Department.

Dan Rolling and Lang had initially looked to aid a member of the Beavers girls soccer team, who like Lang, was affected by breast cancer due to diagnoses to their mother and grandmother. That’s when Rolling pivoted to Julia Randles, executive director of St. Clare Health Care Foundation.

“I reached out … and said, ‘Hey, here’s what we’re looking to do,’ and she thought it was great,” Rolling said.

The machine, which specializes in helping detect breast cancer early, was something Kristin Rolling didn’t have access to during her treatment at St. Clare Hospital.

“I’m just really excited that they'll be able to offer that same level of care,” she said.

Said Lang: “This early detection is what really saves lives. If we can help contribute towards getting this Envisio machine for St. Clare, that's exactly what this is all about.”

Combined the rival communities raised $2,000 through selling t-shirts and donations made at the game to aid in the funding for this crucial device.

“To be able to do something like we did tonight, and to have the community support from Baraboo, from Portage and from Poynette,” Dan Rolling said. “You set aside the competitive part of this and this is bigger than that.”

It’s another shining example for communities coming together for a cause bigger than just one single game.

In June 2020, the School District of Lodi broke ground on its artificial turf renovation project at Lodi High School. Lodi football coach Dave Puls had long dreamt of installing a turf field due to the high maintenance required on the previous grass field, which often suffered from poor conditions due to the field’s black clay base.

The community proceeded to fundraise over $500,000 for the project after the district’s board of education pledged $500,000 to the $1.3 million project. The community raised $150,000 in one three-week span alone in February 2020 for the stadium that also plays host to the Blue Devils boys and girls soccer programs.

In Beaver Dam, fundraising efforts are continuing to help install lights for both the Golden Beavers baseball and softball diamonds. The previously lit hardball diamond was destroyed by a tornado April 7, 1981. Since, both high school programs, as well as Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 have been affected being unable to host later games, tournaments and more.

Whether it be for stadium lights, an artificial turf field, or even a machine that could help save someone’s life, a good cause continues to bring the best out of communities.

Photos: Rival soccer teams fundraise with first 'Kickin' with Cancer' game