Madelyn Casey (No. 1 singles), Kelsey Kurgenbach (No. 2 singles) and Gretchen Rockweiler (No. 4 singles) each earned a pair of straight-sets victories as the Reedsburg girls tennis team won two matches on Monday.

The Beavers blanked Mauston 7-0 and edged Sparta 4-3.

Reedsburg's No. 1 doubles pairing of Margaret Bass and Sarah Schaeffer also won both of their matches.

Reedsburg golfers fall

Emma Timlin and Ashley Meyer each shot 53 to lead the Reedsburg girls golf team in its 204-228 loss to visiting Madison Edgewood. Jacklyn Thao earned medalist honors after shooting a 41 to lead Edgewood.