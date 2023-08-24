Each player that took the court Thursday for the Reedsburg girls tennis team won matches that never went to a third set.
Madelyn Casey (No. 1 singles), Kelsey Kurtenbach (No. 2), Morgan Henke (No. 3) and Gretchen Rockweiler (No. 4) helped power the Beavers to a 7-0 victory over Portage.
The doubles tandems of Margaret Bass/Sarah Schaeffer, Katelyn McCann/Livia Sullivan and Olivea Gilman/Kylee Molitor posted victories as well.
Big win for Braunschweig
Brooke Braunschweig won in a third-set super tiebreaker 1-6, 6-4, 14-12 in the Golden Eagles' 4-3 loss to Sparta in girls tennis.