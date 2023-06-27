Reedsburg’s Edison Alonso was a first-team All-State selection as an outfielder on the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association 2023 All-State baseball team.
Alonso, who hit .443, led the way among players from the WiscNews area.
Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association
2023 All-State baseball team
Division 1 player of the year — Payten Jibben, jr., Oak Creek.
Division 2 player of the year — Alex Alicea, sr., Milwaukee St. Thomas More.
Division 3 player of the year — Brayden Olson, sr., St. Croix Falls.
Division 4 player of the year — Cole Selvig, sr., Eau Claire Regis
First team
Pitchers — Thomas Burns, sr., Hortonville; Brayden Olson, sr., St. Croix Falls; Dylan Questad, sr., Waterford.
Catcher — Hunter Loser, sr., Kewaskum.
Infielders — Alex Alicea, sr., St. Thomas More; JD Dix, jr., Whitefish Bay; Camden Kuhnke, sr., Hortonville; Jack Schaffner, sr., Janesville Craig.
Outfielders — Edison Alonso, sr., Reedsburg; Easton Arendt, jr., De Pere; Brennan Huber, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Logan Schill, Pewaukee.
DH/Utility — Payten Jibben, jr., Oak Creek; Lucas Miller, sr., Denmark.
Second team
Pitchers — Kyle Alivo, jr., St. Thomas More; Cole Selvig, sr., Eau Claire Regis; Nate Vela, sr., Hortonville.
Catcher — Thomas Curry, sr., Hartland Arrowhead.
Infielders — Logan Baumgartner, sr., Medford; Brady Belisle, sr., St. Croix Falls; Tyler Butina, sr., Jefferson; CJ Trask, jr., Oak Creek; Austin Wienke, sr., Whitefish Bay.
Outfielders — Ryan Berghauer, jr., Brookfield East; Lucas Lendosky, sr., Fennimore; Nate Schopf, so., Oak Creek.
DH/Utility — Zach Wolfram, sr., Menomonee Falls.
Third team
Pitchers — Michael Cook, sr., Beloit Turner; Nathan Langbehn, jr., Schofield D.C. Everest; Tanner Peterson, sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Ethan Plog, jr., Bay Port; Josh Steger, jr., Lomira.
Catcher — Sean Reilly, sr., Dodgeville.
Infielders — Chris Calico, sr., West Salem; Cal Fisher, sr., Deerfield; Ethan Hindle, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Tyler McKeon, jr., Pecatonica; Max Mueller, sr., Chilton.
Outfielders — Dadon Gillen, sr., McFarland; Garrett Kay, sr., Waterford; Eric Kenesie, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph.
DH/Utility — Will Bieber, sr., Coleman; Jameson Johnson, jr., Pecatonica.
Honorable mention
Pitchers — Ben Berkhof, sr., Hudson; Parker Bleck, jr., Appleton Xavier; Zach Brzezinski, sr., Sun Prairie East; Hunter Guenther, sr., Independence/Gilmanton; Tayton Herron, sr., West Bend West; Noah Musolf, sr., Franklin; Josh Opiola, sr., Stevens Point; Chayce Osterhaus, sr., Markesan; Riley Rosenkranz, sr., Cuba City; Jake Ross, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Noah Wech, jr., Manitowoc Lincoln.
Catchers — Maxwell Kalk, Kimberly; Sam Knickerbocker, sr., Eau Claire Regis; Lucas Leisgang, sr., Seymour; Andy Nordloh, sr., Waunakee; Carter Vieth, jr. Elk Mound.
Infielders — Abraham Ahlberg, jr., Northwood/Solon Springs; Jake Bjerke, jr., Eleva-Strum; Josh Bunyer, sr., Pewaukee; Jake Busson, sr., Hudson; Jack Hardt, jr., Milwaukee Marquette; Ashton Henning, sr., Shawano; Keagen Jirschele, jr., Kewaunee; Andrew Rud, sr., Mondovi; Eddie Rynders, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Micah Salisbury, jr., Ithaca; Jack Schraml, sr., McFarland; Davin Stoffel, sr., Mosinee; Kale Twombly, sr., Kimberly; Parker Winghart, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Kaleb Zabielski, sr., Burlington; Payton Kohnle, sr., Kewaunee.
Outfielders — Bradyn Bezanson, jr., Hudson; Jackson Brewer, jr., Mequon Homestead; Kamron Diermeier, so., Elk Mound; Logan Dunn, jr., Wautoma; Mason Elston, sr., La Crosse Central; Dawson Goodman, sr., Chippewa Falls; Joe Fischer, sr., Hortonville; Connor Hughes, sr., Beloit Turner; Taylor Lemanski, jr., Mosinee; Dylan Luther, sr., Pittsville; Evan Olson, sr., Kimberly.
DH/Utility — Tanner Hraby, jr., Medford; Boone Kirst, sr., Ashwaubenon; Caydon Lomas, sr., Wauzeka-Steuben; Riley Peterson, sr., Verona; Zander Rockow, sr., Eau Claire Regis; Mason Roell, jr., West Bend East; Aiden Schenk, sr., Janesville Craig.
Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.