Kassidy McCaffery registered 21 kills and 56 digs in three matches as the Poynette girls volleyball team went 2-1 on Friday.

The Pumas defeated New Glarus Reserve 25-15, 25-11, and beat Westfield 9-25, 25-18, 15-9.

In the third match, Poynette lost to Johnson Creek 25-21, 19-25, 12-15.

Brunell, Powers lift Columbus

Colton Brunell ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries as Columbus ran past River Valley 42-7. Cardinals quarterback Peyton Powers completed all three of his pass attempts for 78 yards and two TDs.

Abel gets his kicks for CWC

Isaac Abel scored a goal to help Central Wisconsin Christian forge a 1-1 tie with Columbus Catholic in a boys soccer game.

Olsen drives to first place

Emma Olsen earned medalist honors by shooting a 45 to help Mount Horeb defeat Baraboo 194-216 in a girls golf match. The Thunderbirds were led by Frankie Jurvelin's 50.

