Since taking over as Portage High School athletic director ahead of the 2020-21 school year, Ed Carlson has had one simple goal.

“That our kids have access to the best stuff possible and it makes the experience in athletics great,” he said. “That’s my vision and I’ll constantly go forward in that mission to do so.”

The biggest hurdle Carlson has faced in making that idea a reality has been funding, or lack thereof. So after seeing a neighboring school raise $50,000 during a steak fry, it got the wheels turning for the Schaumburg, Illinois, native.

“I can’t generate 20% of that in a year, so I thought ‘How am I going to do things to try to generate some revenue, so we can give our kids those opportunities as well?’” he said.

Among the ideas Carlson and others cooked up was last summer’s inaugural Warrior Bash, a fundraiser for members of the Portage community to aid all the school's athletic teams and activities.

The success of the event, and its subsequent winter follow up this past February, has Carlson and other organizers eyeing an even bigger turnout at this year’s second annual event, which is scheduled for Aug. 11.

“What’s cool about it is all the sports gather together,” Carlson said. “We have coaches from a bunch of the programs helping and volunteering at the stands, and a lot of the specific sports have their own booster clubs, but this is a celebration of Warrior athletics.

“It’s like a summer municipality fest, which makes Wisconsin great. There’s food, there’s drinks and there’s fun.”

After holding last year’s event at the Portage Rod and Gun Club with a crowd of roughly 150 people, and largely affected by inclement weather, Carlson hopes this year’s event at Sky High Campground will be even bigger and better.

There’s plenty of optimism in the eyes of Carlson given the type of success the winter event had. According to Cara Druckrey, who is part of the 14-person planning committee, 75 people attended the event at the Portage Masonic Lodge, with Carlson saying the group raised $15,000.

For Druckrey, the upcoming event is a great way for lots of people to come out and celebrate Portage athletics.

“It’s more of everybody coming out and having a good time; celebrating being together, our sports and what we have,” she said. “This is a chance for us to give back to the community and just have a good time. You don’t really have to open your pocketbooks much, just come out, have a good time and hang with your people.”

The planning committee has already seen plenty of support from the community.

Walk-Era Farms is supplying their local Wagyu ground beef for burgers for the event. Area band Best Practice, featuring drummer and former Bartels Middle School principal Bob Meicher, will also be playing from 6-10 p.m.

Carlson, who began teaching at Portage High School in 1998, said the show of support isn’t something he saw growing up in the northwest Chicago suburbs.

“When you talk about Portage High School and the people who have connections with alumni and families, they just continually give back and support our schools,” he said. “It’s amazing to have that support.”

Carlson coached and taught both Alli Walker (class of 2017) and Brett Walker (2020), the children of Walk-Era Farms owners John and Marci Walker. Meanwhile, Druckrey’s son, Braxton, is entering his senior year at Portage High School while her daughter, Chloe, graduated in 2020.

Cara Druckrey got involved with the planning committee ahead of the event last winter, and seeing the outpouring of support gives her “such a warm and fuzzy feeling.”

It’s shown too in the impact the funds raised so far have made.

The high school's weight room received a massive facelift with new equipment and an expanded area, while the Warrior Fund also helped purchase a new electronic timing system for the track and cross country teams; new practice mats for the wrestling teams; and new outdoor benches at the tennis courts, among a litany of other uses listed on portageathletics.com.

The Warrior Fund also helped move the fence on the Portage softball diamond to make it available to host WIAA sectional games. Other projects like adding visiting bleachers at Bob Mael Field and continued improvement of the outdoor batting cages also are on deck.

“All those projects cost money outside of regular budgeting items and it’s nice to be able to have money like that when kids need something,” Carlson said.

Tickets for the event cost $10 and can be purchased at the gate. Doors open at 5 p.m. and food and beverages will be available. There will also be a “cooler raffle” with one winner taking home over $1,000 in prizes, including a four-pack each of Wisconsin football and Milwaukee Brewers tickets, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets for the “cooler raffle” cost $25 each and the price of 50/50 raffle tickets are to be announced. Regardless, all proceeds go to the Warrior Fund with the future of Portage athletics remaining at the forefront.

“We have so many people who are willing to support and give to causes they believe in; they want our kids to have the best stuff as well,” Carlson said. “It’s a vision we share and we want to be able to offer those things for our community.”

