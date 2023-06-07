For the second straight year, Portage's Owen Benck was the only WiscNews-area boys tennis player to make the WIAA boys tennis state tournament.
However, several other area singles players and doubles pairings excelled throughout the postseason.
Here are the WiscNews All-Area boys tennis team selections.
Player of the year
Owen Benck, jr., Portage — As the Warriors No. 1 singles player, Benck finished with a 17-7 record.
The junior finished third at the Badger Conference tournament after a 10-point tiebreaker win over Waunakee's Levi Christian.
He went on to punch his ticket to the state tournament by placing third at the East Troy sectional.
Coach of the year
Karll Kruse, Baraboo — Kruse led the Thunderbirds to significant wins over area teams such as Portage, Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg.
During the postseason, Kruse helped guide Baraboo's No.1 doubles pairing of Will Davies and George Stelling.
The two juniors finished third at the Badger Conference tournament and qualified for the Madison West sectional.
Singles
First team
Singles players — Owen Benck, jr., Portage; Jordan Matyas, jr., Reedsburg; David Wetzel, so., Baraboo; Ayden Wildman, jr., Sauk Prairie; Juan Casal Vallecillo, so., Wayland Academy; Andrea Bruzzone, sr., Waupun; Airic Jopling, sr., Mauston.
Doubles
First team
Charlie Endres, so., and Caden Campbell, so., Sauk Prairie; Brody McCluskey, sr., and Tyler Neron, sr., Mauston; Will Davies, jr., and George Stelling, jr., Baraboo.
Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.
