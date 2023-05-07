Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Hunter Francis of Portage.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Hunter Francis, sr., Portage

Sport: Track and field

By the numbers: Personal records in the long jump (21 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 11 inches).

Favorite athletic memory: Competing at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet and placing 7th in the long jump.

Favorite class: Yearbook

Favorite place to compete: Reedsburg because "I've always had good success there," Francis said.

Quotable: "Hunter came into the season hungry after missing out on a medal last year at the state meet," Portage coach Kari Krakow said. "I look forward to watching him succeed this season and accomplish his unfinished business from last year!"