Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Riley Becker of Hustisford.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Riley Becker, sr., Hustisford
Sport: Girls soccer
By the numbers: She led the Flyway Conference in assists last year, earning earned first-team all-conference honors.
Favorite athletic memory: In her sophomore year, Becker helped Hustisford win the conference championship and its fourth straight regional title.
Favorite class: AP Psychology
Favorite place to compete: North Fond du Lac or Oakfield
Quotable: "Riley is not only a leader who controls our midfield but also the valedictorian of her class," Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said.
