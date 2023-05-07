Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Riley Becker of Hustisford.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Riley Becker, sr., Hustisford

Sport: Girls soccer

By the numbers: She led the Flyway Conference in assists last year, earning earned first-team all-conference honors.

Favorite athletic memory: In her sophomore year, Becker helped Hustisford win the conference championship and its fourth straight regional title.

Favorite class: AP Psychology

Favorite place to compete: North Fond du Lac or Oakfield

Quotable: "Riley is not only a leader who controls our midfield but also the valedictorian of her class," Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said.