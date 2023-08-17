Last year several WiscNews-area high school girls volleyball teams experienced success both during the regular season and in the postseason.

Heading into this year, team's have similar expectations, with some having bigger goals now that they've been crowned champions.

Here are five things to know ahead of the 2023 season.

From runner-up to state champions

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team has reached the state tournament in two of the last three seasons, first in 2020 and again in 2022. Last season the Eagles finished as the Division 2 state runner-up, after losing to Xavier in the championship match.

In addition to postseason success, Sauk Prairie won the Badger Small Conference title and finished the season 44-4. The Eagles will pursue a third straight conference title this year but must replace a talented senior class.

Annika Braund, Maggie Hartwig, Jenna Pistono and Alexis Klemm all earned first-team all-Badger West Conference honors and were starters for Sauk Prairie last season. Braund was also the Bader West player of the year and led the team with 389 kills, according to MaxPreps.

Braund's younger sister Jozie Braund, will be the Eagles leader this upcoming season. Jozie Braund earned second-team all-Badger West Conference honors, after leading the team with 93 serving aces. according to MaxPreps.

Jozie Braund hopes to accomplish something her older sister didn't and that's win Sauk Prairie its first state title.

Rockets ready for lift off

Another team that was on the cusp of winning its first state title was the Randolph girls volleyball team. The Rockets went 37-7, en route to winning the Trailways-West Conference title.

Randolph also reached the state tournament for the first time since 2016 but lost its Division 3 semifinals match to St. Croix Falls in straight sets.

"After going to the state tournament in 2022, we will have a target on back, especially since we graduated a number of talented players," Randolph coach Jeffery Kohlbeck said. "However, I feel with the improved play of Rylea Alvin, Macy Kohlbeck, Lauren Grieger and Karly Baird we will have enough talent to compete for another trip to state."

Those talented players included Trailways West player of the year Jorey Buwalda and all-conference performers Brandi Fuller, Carizma Muth and Josephine Spors.

Alvin will be a key piece of Randolph's team both offensively and defensively. The first-team all-Trailways West Conference middle hitter was the team's leader in both kills and blocks last season.

Dethroning the champions

Although, Randolph has won the last two Trailways West Conference titles, there are two teams who could supplant them. Markesan and Fall River both won over 20 games last season, finishing second and third in the conference respectively.

Markesan most impressive win last season came against Madison Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose, who won the Trailways South Conference. Meanwhile, Fall River won its first round playoff game against Juda before losing to Catholic Central in the regional semi-final match.

Both teams have key players returning as they contend for a conference title. The Pirates will have junior Hannah Dietzenbach, who led the team in blocks and was second in kills, according to WisSports. Senior liberto Leah Bobek will lead the Hornets, after earning first-team all-Trailways West Conference honors last season.

Battle for the Trailways East

While the Trailways West Conference has a premier team that others are looking to surpass, the Trailways East Conference is completely different. Horicon, Central Wisconsin Christian and Hustisford all have a chance at capturing the conference title this season.

Horicon is the reigining conference champion and went undefeated in conference player before finishing the season 27-9.

Central Wisconsin Christian finished in second and won two playoff matches before losing to Sevastopol in regional final.

Hustisford also won 20 matches and won its opening playoff match.

The Marshmen will have the early season advantage, as they have the most returning talent. Trailways East Conference player of the year Natalie Boehmer enters her senior year as Horicon's star player.

Meanwhile, Central Wisconsin Christian lost four first-team all-conference players from a year ago, while Hustisford lost three all-conference performers.

Honorable mention to first team

Its time to highlight the young players who will have bigger opportunities this upcoming season.

Lodi's Gracie Clary, Poynette's Kassidy McCaffery and Portage's Marta Leeland were honorable mentions for their respective conferences all-conference teams.

McCaffery was the Pumas' most versatile player and will play at least four different positions this season.

Clary was the Blue Devil's season leader in serving aces, blocks and kills last season.

Leeland played in all 38 of the Warriors matches last year and led the team with 516 digs.

With another year of experience expect these three to take the next step and become all-conference players this season.