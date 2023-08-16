There are a handful of seniors in the WiscNews-area who've already committed to play girls volleyball at the collegiate level.

However, there are other talented players looking to build off last season's success in order to earn an athletic scholarship of their own.

Here are 10 players to watch during the 2023 season.

Rylea Alvin, sr., Randolph

Position: Middle Hitter

Impact: The Northern Illinois verbal commit was a first-team all-Trailways West Conference middle hitter, after leading Randolph with 319 kills last season, according to WisSports. Alvin also made an impact defensively, as she led the Rockets with 108 blocks. She also was an honorable mention pick for the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's all-state team.

Quotable: "Rylea is an extremely talented volleyball player, not only is she 6-foot-2 with long arms but she has a nearly 10-foot vertical," Randolph coach Jeffery Kohlbeck said. "She is a huge block in the front row and controls nearly all attackers. Offensively, she is the most powerful player in our conference and is ranked as one of the top middles in the state. What I really like about Rylea is that she realizes there are areas for her to improve and she continues to work on those to become a more complete player. She is now completely back from her ACL tear as a sophomore and I expect her to have a great senior season."

Bryn Janke, sr., Wisconsin Dells

Position: Setter

Impact: Janke was selected as the South Central Conference's player of the year last season after leading Wisconsin Dells with 233 serving points and 555 assists, according to MaxPreps. The school's all-time record holder in assists, Janke will play Division I volleyball at Ohio University next year.

Quotable: "Bryn’s volleyball knowledge and court awareness not only helps make each member of our team successful, but makes her and our team a lot of fun to watch," Wisconsin Dells coach Tamitha Janke said.

Trinity Pearce, sr., Waupun

Position: Middle blocker

Impact: The Winona State commit was second team all-East Central Conference last season. After a breakout season playing club volleyball for FC Elite 17-White this spring, Waupun coach Christopher Harmsen said Pearce will be a contender for East Central Conference player of the year.

Quotable: "Trinity is looking to take over matches this year, which she is certainly capable of," Harmsen said. "She has worked on her blocking defense and it has certainly showed. She had an incredible club season with a team that played above their already impressive résumé. She can dominate a game with power, and runs an imposing tempo game. After this senior class lost out on a lot of time because of COVID in their freshman year, Trinity has put in the work to make up for it and I am looking for big things from her this year."

Kassidy McCaffery, jr., Poynette

Position: Outside Hitter

Impact: McCaffery's ability to play setter, middle hitter and libero has made her Poynette's "swiss army knife," Poynette coach Jesse Atkins said. The junior will look to make an all-conference team this season after earning an honorable mention as a sophomore.

Quotable: "Kassidy is truly the linchpin for our team, she is someone who is not only passionate for the game of volleyball but passionate about constant improvement by seeking advice at every opportunity," Atkins said. "Having coached her for a handful of years, I have come to recognize she has a very admirable volleyball mindset: 'I want the ball.' And you can see this on the court as she flies around making play after play. Essentially, Kassidy's enthusiasm, drive, receptiveness, and all-out hustle is infectious to her teammates, therefore making us all, coach included, much better."

Paisley Lindner, sr., Wisconsin Dells



Position: Libero

Impact: Lindner is on pace to break Wisconsin Dells' school record in digs this year, after leading the team with 344 digs last season, according to MaxPreps. Her performance as a junior earned her second-team all-South Central Conference honors.

Quotable: "Paisley’s leadership and communication with the team on and off the court has helped get our team to where we are today and will be crucial in our success this season," Wisconsin Dells coach Tamitha Janke said.

Gracie Clary, so., Lodi

Position: Outside hitter

Impact: As a freshman last season, Clary was Lodi's team leader in serving aces (38), team blocks (20) and kills (113), according to MaxPreps. This earned her an honorable mention spot on the Capitol North all-conference teams as a middle hitter. Clary will switch positions and play outside hitter this season but will still be a "go to player," Lodi coach Adam Buss said.

Quotable: "Gracie went through a wave of emotions as the starting freshman middle hitter but she grew quickly and played her heart out," Buss said. "She has proven to be a leader and a player that can rally her team. She is a player that can play anywhere because she has a strong attack, a great backrow and refuses to give up on any ball. In her off time, she volunteers to help out at youth volleyball camps to help the youth grow into the sport. Gracie is a key contributor to the positive energy within the team."

Lexie Gerritson, sr., Waupun

Position: Setter

Impact: As a pinpoint setter, Gerritson gives Waupun the freedom to find mismatches and use the weapons on its roster. The four-year starter is a team captain and will "most likely surpass 2,000 career assists and 500 career digs this season," Harmsen said.

Quotable: "Lexie has grown as a player in the past year, even with being a great player before," Harmsen said. "She has worked on our tempo game and will also be a big kill threat on her own with her attacks and dumps. She is also deadly from the line after having worked on her power serve and short game. I cannot wait to see what she does this year."

Estella Brees, sr., Portage

Position: Setter and outside hitter

Impact: Playing at multiple positions last season, Brees became an irreplaceable player in Portage's attack. An honorable mention pick in the Badger West as a junior, she led the Warriors with 155 kills and 206 assists, according to MaxPreps.

Quotable: "Estella's ability to make the ball better whether that be as a setter or hitter is a huge asset for our team," Portage coach Connie Wampler said. "Her competitive spirit really pushes her to excel at everything she does. Her agility, speed and change of direction on a dime are remarkable for a high school athlete."

McKenna Oetzman, sr., Reedsburg

Position: Setter

Impact: The second-team all-Badger West setter finished last season with a team-high 88 serving aces and 266 assists, according to MaxPreps. Oetzman also ranked second on the team with 354 digs and 140 kills.

Quotable: "McKenna is a young lady who has truly embraced her role on the team and has worked diligently to elevate her level of play and execution," Reedsburg coach Sheila Green said. "She plays with a passion that never quits."

Marta Leeland, jr., Portage

Position: Libero

Impact: Leeland was a first-year starter last season and like Brees, was an honorable mention pick in the Badger West Conference. The junior led the Warriors with 537 digs and 639 receptions, while also being second on the team with 140 serving points, according to MaxPreps.

Quotable: "Marta has amazing vision of the court, plus she takes away a lot of great attacks and has great range for serve receive," Wampler said. "Her volleyball IQ is very high and that can also be seen in her great serve placement."

