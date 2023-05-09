Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Paige Lewison, Baraboo softball: Lewison drove in three runs, including a two-run single in a four-run seventh inning, as the Thunderbirds rallied past Monroe 10-9.

Peyton Poker, Baraboo baseball: Poker — one of four players with two RBIs — hit a two-run single to highlight a five-run second inning and the Thunderbirds went on to a 12-5 win over Monroe.

Sebastian Gavol and Ben Levers, Sauk Prairie boys tennis: Gavol (No. 3) and Levers (No. 4) won their singles matches for the Eagles, but Monroe came out on top 5-2.