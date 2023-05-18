Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ethen Soldner, Columbus baseball: Soldner pitched a complete game, striking out nine, allowing four hits and issuing one walk, in the Cardinals' 3-0 win over Watertown Luther Prep.
Trinity Williams and Ally Saloun, Portage softball: Williams (five innings, two hits, two strikeouts, one walk) and Saloun (2, 0, 1, 1) combined on a two-hitter as the Warriors defeated Wisconsin Dells 7-0.
From the box
WIAA softball regional quarterfinals: D-2 — Sauk Prairie 15, Sparta 8. D-4 — Fall River 10, Rio 7. D-5 — Necedah 15, Pardeeville 0, 3 innings.