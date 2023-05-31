Here’s who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Bryant Ferris and Jake Krueger, Waupun baseball: Ferris’s run-scoring single in the bottom of eighth inning forged a 4-4 tie and Krueger’s RBI single in the ninth gave the Warriors a 5-4 walk-off win over Appleton Xavier in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.
From the box
WIAA baseball regional finals: D2 – Waupun 5, Appleton Xavier 4, 9 inn.; Reedsburg 2, Mount Horeb 1, 8 inn.; Sauk Prairie 6, Baraboo 5. D3 – Lomira 11, Horicon 0, 5 inn. D4 – Palmyra-Eagle 11, Randolph 1, 6 inn.