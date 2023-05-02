Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Lexie Gerritson, Waupun softball: Gerritson drove in four runs in the first game and had three RBIs in the second as the Warriors pounded Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10-1 and 13-3.

Clayton Dahlby, Sebastian Gavol and Charlie Endres, Sauk Prairie boys tennis: Dahlby (No. 1), Gavol (No. 2) and Endres (No. 3) each won in straight sets to propel the Eagles to a 5-2 victory over Reedsburg.

Isabelle Meyer, Baraboo softball: Meyer had four RBIs — including a three-run homer — as the Thunderbirds downed Madison Edgewood 11-3.

From the box

Emma Gavinski had three RBIs, Holly Lowenberg drove in two and Poynette routed Lakeside Lutheran 11-1.