Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Kylee Molitor and Ruby Olson, Reedsburg softball: Molitor hit two triples and Olson had two doubles to lead the Beavers past Portage 4-2.
Isabelle Meyer, Baraboo softball: Meyer’s two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh inning as the Thunderbirds downed Sauk Prairie 6-3.
Owen Breunig and Eli Schneider, Lodi baseball: Breunig (double) and Schneider (single) had first-inning RBIs that held up in the Blue Devils' 2-1 victory over Watertown Luther Prep.
From the box
Gracie Clary’s two goals powered Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran 3-1.
Lexi Lehman drove in two runs as Waupun defeated Ripon 5-1.
Reese Moorad scored two goals in Columbus’s 3-1 win over Mayville.