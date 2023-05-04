Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Emmett Hull, Hunter Kamp and Evan Sauer, Waupun baseball: Hull and Kamp each drove in three runs, Sauer had two RBIs — including a solo home run — and the Warriors wiped out a 5-0 deficit by scoring 13 consecutive runs in a 13-6 victory over Plymouth.

Skylar Schissel and Kayla Hunt, Columbus girls soccer: Schissel scored in the 17th minute and Hunt made it stand up by making eight saves as the Cardinals stopped Central Wisconsin Christian 1-0.

Elise Ritzema, Central Wisconsin Christian girls soccer: Ritzema made eight saves but an early goal held up in Columbus’ victory over the Crusaders.