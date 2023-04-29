Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Kailie Westphal and Olivia Lese, Waupun softball: Westphal homered and drove in three runs, Lese also knocked in three and the Warriors edged Whitnall 12-10. Waupun also beat New London 3-0 and lost 10-8 to Mosinee.
Brady Rist, Reedsburg boys tennis: Rist defeated Monroe's Clayton Waski 6-0, 6-2 in the Beavers' 6-1 loss to the Cheesemakers.
Ellen Lofsjogard, Poynette/Portage girls soccer: Lofsjogard scored the United's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Monroe.
From the box
- Beaver Dam Wayland's Osaya Sule won the 100-meter dash in 11.72 seconds at the Bulldog Invitational at Pardeeville High School.
Clayton Dahlby, Sebastian Gavol and Boden Bruni won at singles as Sauk Prairie defeated Madison East 4-3.