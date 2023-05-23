Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ruby Olson and Kylie Molitor, Reedsburg softball: Both went 3-for-3 — Olson had a triple and two RBIs — and the Beavers defeated Portage 4-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

Kogen Baron, Lodi boys golf: Baron shot a 78 to lead the Blue Devils to a third-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 regional at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club. Lodi (322) finished behind Edgewood (296) and Edgerton (320) but qualified for the sectional.

Will Syens, Central Wisconsin Christian boys golf: Syens shot 80 to take medalist honors and lead the Crusaders to a WIAA Division 3 regional championship at Fox Lake Golf Course.

From the box

WIAA softball regional semifinals: D1 — Beaver Dam 6, West East 4. D2 — Waupun 10, Grafton 3; Mount Horeb 16, Sauk Prairie 5 (6 innings); Reedsburg 4, Portage 1; Wisconsin Dells 11, Baraboo 7. D3 — Columbus 6, Lodi 5; Poynette 15, Clinton 0 (3); Dodgeland-Hustisford 1, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 0. D4 — Horicon 18, Williams Bay 0 (3); Waterloo 4, Randolph 2. D5 — Cambria-Friesland 10, Burlington Catholic Central 0 (6); Oakfield 15, Fall River 0 (4).

Jake Krueger drove in three runs as Waupun routed Omro 14-0.

Lauren Ruis scored two goals and Central Wisconsin Christian beat Beaver Dam Wayland 4-0.