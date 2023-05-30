Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Mason Holz and Evan Sauer, Waupun baseball: Southpaw Mason Holz allowed six hits over 6⅓ innings, striking out three, during the Warriors' 3-2 victory over visiting New London in a regional semifinal. Sauer had two hits and two RBIs.
From the box
- WIAA girls soccer regionals — Baraboo 4, Tomah 2; Reedsburg 8, Portage/Poynette 0.
- WIAA baseball regional semifinals — Reedsburg 5, Adams-Friendship 0; Horicon 2, Marshfield 1; Sauk Prairie 7, Mauston 0; Jefferson 9, Columbus 8; Fall River 6, Oakfield 5.