Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Lexi Lehman, Waupun softball: Lehman’s walk-off sacrifice fly gave the Warriors a 3-2 win over Winneconne in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.

Lindsay Vander Galien, Randolph girls track: Vander Galien won the 300-meter hurdles and finished second in the 100 hurdles at the D3 Horicon sectional to qualify for the WIAA state meet in both events.

Tara Schaalma, Dodgeland girls track: Schaalma won the 100 hurdles in :16.25 and finished third in the triple jump at the D3 Horicon sectional to qualify for the WIAA state meet in both events.

From the box

WIAA baseball regional quarterfinals: D2 — Baraboo 14, Portage 9; Sauk Prairie 3, Platteville 0; Columbus 14, Evansville 4 (5 inn.). D3 — Poynette 6, Onalaska Luther 3; Pardeeville 12, Necedah 0 (5); Horicon 5, Mayville 3; Hustisford-Dodgeland 6, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 0. D4 — Randolph 9, Rio 2; Central Wisconsin Christian 11, Heritage Christian 1 (6); Reedsville 4, Cambria-Friesland 1; Fall River 10, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 3.

WIAA softball regional finals: D1 — Neenah 4, Beaver Dam 1. D2 — Waupun 3, Winneconne 2. D3 — Brodhead 5, Columbus 0; Marshall 3, Poynette 2; Lakeside Lutheran 11, Dodgeland-Hustisford 0 (6). D4 — Waterloo 2, Horicon 1. D5 — Barneveld 5, Cambria-Friesland 1.