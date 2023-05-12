Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Landon Ballweg, Sauk Prairie baseball: Ballweg hit a run-scoring single in the first inning and a two-run single in the second, providing all the offense in the Eagles’ 3-0 victory over Monroe.

Madee Strampe, Baraboo softball: Strampe’s two-run homer in the third gave the Thunderbirds a 3-1 lead, but Mount Horeb rallied for a 5-3 victory.

Kailie Westphal, Waupun softball: Westphal’s two-run double in the top of the seventh closed the Warriors’ deficit to one run, but Winneconne prevailed 4-3.