This week’s high school sports spotlight is Brady Seiler of Portage.

Brady Seiler, sr., Portage

Sports: Boys golf and basketball.

Key achievements of the athlete: “I enjoy playing and contributing to my team in both sports, because I get to spend time with my teammates and friends,” Seiler said.

Favorite athletic memory: Playing a basketball game at Fiserv Forum.

Favorite class: American Literature with Mrs. Elizondo. It was my favorite because it is interesting material and fun to be in.

Favorite place to compete on the road: “I love competing against Baraboo. They are our rival and I grew up playing against them a lot. It is almost always a close and intense game.”

Quotable: "I have had the honor of coaching Brady Seiler in both basketball and golf this season,” said Darrin Berger, who is the Portage boys golf coach and boys basketball coach. “Brady is a hard worker and very focused on improving as an athlete. In basketball, Brady was a great shooter, valued teammate and provided a consistent presence for our team. As a golfer, Brady has made an instant impact in his first season. Brady works very hard and puts in lots of time on his game to be his best. He has shot multiple sub-90 rounds this season and been our No. 1 player in terms of scoring average. Brady is a great kid and the type of athlete every coach enjoys having in their programs."