Adam Janssen, sr., Baraboo

Quotable: Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said: “I have known Adam since he was in middle school and had him in my physical education classes. Adam is a great kid with a good work ethic, strong academic performance and a fun sense of humor. I had known Adam was interested in golf at a young age and I was looking forward to his freshman year when he would enter into our golf program. That, unfortunately, was the 2020 season where we did not continue the school year and were shut down for the spring sports season. Since Adam's sophomore year he has been a valuable part of our program and in our varsity rotations. At the end of our season banquets I presented Adam with the Most Improved Award his sophomore year and last season as a junior he was awarded the Dedication Award for his work ethic on his golf game. Adam has brought a lot to our team as a senior leader. Each season, I do a survey with the team and Adam was chosen by his teammates as a captain. I can count on him for many things, as he helps communicate information with the team, takes charge with his leadership in practices, and is a great representation of what we look for in Baraboo student athletes.”