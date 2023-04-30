Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Adam Janssen of Baraboo.
sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected. Adam Janssen, sr., Baraboo By the numbers: He’s a three-year letterwinner and a two-time All-State Golf academics.
Favorite athletic memory: Making birdie on the last hole of a match-play event for the win. Favorite place to compete: Wild Rock Golf Club. Quotable: Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said: “I have known Adam since he was in middle school and had him in my physical education classes. Adam is a great kid with a good work ethic, strong academic performance and a fun sense of humor. I had known Adam was interested in golf at a young age and I was looking forward to his freshman year when he would enter into our golf program. That, unfortunately, was the 2020 season where we did not continue the school year and were shut down for the spring sports season. Since Adam's sophomore year he has been a valuable part of our program and in our varsity rotations. At the end of our season banquets I presented Adam with the Most Improved Award his sophomore year and last season as a junior he was awarded the Dedication Award for his work ethic on his golf game. Adam has brought a lot to our team as a senior leader. Each season, I do a survey with the team and Adam was chosen by his teammates as a captain. I can count on him for many things, as he helps communicate information with the team, takes charge with his leadership in practices, and is a great representation of what we look for in Baraboo student athletes.”
Photos: Action from Friday's nonconference girls soccer clash between Baraboo and Lodi
Lodi's Anna Balfanz works to control the loose ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Ava Ballweg picks up the loose ball and looks up field during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Lily Bishop tangles with Lodi's Abby Haas for possession during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Bella Bowden tries to turn away from Lodi's Lea Traeder during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Gracie Clary makes a pass by Baraboo's Willa Scanlan during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Willa Scanlan (19) and Reese Olson (7) look to attack a corner kick during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Caitlin Frank fires a pass during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Abby Haas tries to control the loose ball while holding off Baraboo's Lily Bishop during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Frankie Jurvelin collides with Lodi's Abby Haas during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Faith Kappel defends against Lodi's Gianna Burke during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Hallie Kepple shouts out to her teammates as she races onto the loose ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Kennedy Klongland sends a pass forward during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Quetzal Peterson punts the ball forward during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Ella Pierce tries to win posession away from Lodi's Ava Ballweg during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Shayla Schulz makes a pass in front of Lodi's Lea Traeder during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Anna Statton makes a pass ahead of Baraboo's Hallie Kepple during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Kaelyn Tatro tries to hold off Baraboo's Caitlyn Frank going after a loose ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Lea Traeder tries to shoulder Baraboo's Kennedy Klongland off the ball during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Rachel Winters heaves a throw-in during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Adysen Young sends a pass forward during Friday night's nonconference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
