A year ago, Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson and Portage’s Ella Denure led the charge among area girls golfers.

Johnson advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament and Denure qualified for the Division 2 state tournament at University Ridge Golf Course, finishing their high school careers at the state’s final competition of the season.

A new season brings with it a fresh group of players eager to make their mark.

Here are five girls golfers to know during the 2023 season.

McKenna Nelson, fr., Beaver Dam/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy

Tim Chase, coach for the Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy combined girls golf team, said he welcomed five freshmen this season. That includes Nelson, whose summer included a notable title. Nelson won the Wisconsin women’s state match play championship, defeating Sarah Busey in the final in June at Racine Country Club. Nelson, who was four shots behind with six holes to play, rallied and wound up winning the title on the 19th hole, according to a Wisconsin.golf report. Wisconsin.golf, based on its historical research, reported Nelson, at age 14, likely was the youngest golfer to win the event. She opened the high school season with a 72 at the Watertown Invitational, tying Jefferson senior Payton Schmidt for the low score.

Ally Saloun, jr., Portage

Saloun takes over a leadership role this season. She was Portage’s No. 2 golfer, behind Denure, in last year’s lineup that placed seventh at the Division 2 Black River Falls regional. Saloun and Rhiannon Tool are expected to be among Portage’s top players. Portage features a new coaching staff that will lead the program after athletic director Ed Carlson stepped down from his role as coach. Carlson said coaches Maddison Williams, Sammi Caulum and Anastasia Kinney all played in college and were players he coached in high school.

Brooklyn Holt, sr., Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy

Chase said Holt is a returning varsity player. She figures to bring leadership to a team with an influx of freshmen, including Nelson. The team received honorable mention recognition in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin’s preseason poll, coming in at 15th in Division 1. Holt was the team’s No. 3 player and Jennifer Bennett, a junior this season, was in the No. 5 spot in the lineup when Beaver Dam finished ninth during WIAA Division 1 regional competition last year in Hartford.

Maggie Pal, sr., Reedsburg

Pal returns to lead Reedsburg, which had four varsity starters graduate, including Johnson. Pal was the No. 5 golfer for the team last year, when Reedsburg finished third at the Division 1 Reedsburg regional and fourth at the Middleton sectional. Emma Timlin and Macy Monte are expected to be among players complementing Pal in coach Jesse Monte’s lineup.

Wisconsin Dells' Madchen Ewig Wisconsin Dells sophomore Madchen Ewig tracks her tee shot on the par-4 first hole during the WIAA Division 2 Wisconsin Dells sectional tourna…

Madchen Ewig, sr., Wisconsin Dells

Ewig and then-senior Libby Walker were the top golfers in coach Seth Neilsen’s lineup for Wisconsin Dells last season, with Walker finishing 11th (and advancing to sectionals) and Ewig 14th at the Division 2 Black River Falls regional. The Chiefs were fifth as a team at regionals. Ewig is expected to lead the way for the Chiefs this season. Sophomore Maia Marsich was the team’s No. 3 golfer last season.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

