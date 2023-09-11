McKenna Nelson, who attends Beaver Dam High School, is taking part in her freshman season and is at the top of the lineup for the Beaver Dam/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy girls golf team, coached by Tim Chase.

Nelson entered the high school season coming off a highlight moment during the summer tournament season. Nelson, at age 14, won the Wisconsin women’s state match play championship in June at Racine Country Club.

Then in her high school opener, Nelson tied Jefferson senior Payton Schmidt for the low score with a 72 at the Watertown Invitational.

After tying with DeForest freshman Abigail Henriksen for medalist honors at a recent dual match with the Norskies at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam, Nelson took time to discuss various topics — including why she loves golf and which professional golfer is her favorite.

