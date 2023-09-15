BEAVER DAM — McKenna Nelson was looking for a breakthrough performance in her burgeoning girls golf career.

Nelson found that moment when — at age 14 — she won the Wisconsin women’s state match play championship this summer at Racine Country Club.

She rallied from a four-strike deficit with six holes to play and defeated Sarah Busey on the 19th hole.

“It meant a lot,” Nelson said. “It still is trying to sink in a little bit. It’s really nice to see all my hard work was paying off. It was so much fun. Match play is my favorite format. It’s just so much more competitive.

“I’m just a competitive person. I like playing one vs. one with somebody. I don’t like worrying about what other girls are doing and knowing the girl I have to beat is in another group. It brings out that competitive side of me.”

The title likely made Nelson the youngest golfer to win the women’s state match play event, according to a Wisconsin.golf report — a distinction that’s been verified for her, Nelson said.

“I think it’s really cool,” Nelson said. “I knew going into this year ... that I could do some pretty good stuff. I wanted to win something at a young age and I was glad to pull it off.

“I definitely have gotten a lot of confidence from it. I think that it takes a lot of pressure off. I know that I can do something in other tournaments. I have that confidence with me and I can carry it on in my round.”

The 5-foot-7 Nelson, a freshman at Beaver Dam High School, carried that confidence from summer play with her into her first high school girls golf season. She is at the top of her team's lineup.

“Every part of her game is really, really good,” said Tim Chase, who coaches the combined Beaver Dam/Wayland girls golf team. “I’ve been totally impressed. I remember people talking about her. I had heard about her at a young age. I watched her hit balls one day when she was in sixth grade and I thought, `Wow, she’s the real deal. She hits it well.’’’

Nelson began her high school season tying Jefferson’s Payton Schmidt for first at the Watertown Invitational.

Other highlights have included winning medalist honors with a 73 at the Portage Invitational at Portage Country Club; tying another freshman, DeForest’s Abigail Henriksen, with 37 for low score in a nine-hole dual meet at Old Hickory; and collecting a hole-in-one on hole No. 14 at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.

“She has come in as a freshman and done things that I have seen few freshman do this early in their high school careers — being this successful, this early,” said Chase, who has Nelson as a student in a third-hour Algebra class.

Beaver Dam/Wayland has 12 players, including senior Brooklyn Holt and five freshmen, Chase said.

“It’s been really fun,” Nelson said. “It’s definitely not what I expected. I really love the team aspect and having a coach. Making a ton of friends is the best part.”

Nelson said she is adjusting to the high school course layouts, after playing longer yardages during summer tournaments. That’s meant more time working on her short game, including putting.

“My putting hasn’t been the greatest lately” she said. “It is so key in your golf game. If I can get my putting straightened out, I can shoot some good scores.”

Nelson began playing golf when she was 4 years old. In recent years, she’s practiced and played a lot at Old Hickory.

“I just love being able to hit on the (driving) range for hours and hours,” said Nelson, who also enjoys lifting weights to increase her strength for golf.

Chase said Nelson puts in considerable time on her short game, and practices all the things she needs to do to be successful. She’s played consistently and bounced back when shots didn’t go perfectly, he said.

"I can't say enough about her work ethic and her attitude," Chase said. “During this whole time, she has really stayed grounded and humble. She has goals and she has things she wants to do the best she can, but at the same time she is very gracious. Obviously, people in Beaver Dam want to see her succeed and are proud of her. She has a lot of people come up to her during practice sessions.”

Nelson said she hopes to qualify for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at University Ridge Golf Course.

“Obviously, winning state is the ultimate goal,” said Nelson, who’d eventually like to play NCAA Division I golf.

Nelson, although acknowledging playing golf can be stressful, said she generally finds golf to be a nice, relaxed sport.

“It is so nice you can go out and beat your personal best every single day,” she said. “I love how many friends I have made. It’s just crazy. I have made friends from all over the United States. I have tons of friends in Florida. I just think playing on all different courses all around the U.S. is really cool, too. Golf can take you anywhere.”

