Beaver Dam junior Grant Bohlig's favorite sport is golf or disc golf because it has an individualized aspect to it that he enjoys.

He's grown up trying different team sports, but it never felt right to him. With golf and disc golf, he pushed himself succeed because of the aspect having to worry about himself.

That's partly the reason behind him joining the boys golf team. He'd played the sport a few times with friends and figured he could improve his skills by playing more consistently.

He said he enjoyed the season he had and he said he "shot some of the best rounds of golf of my life."

